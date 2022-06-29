Study links West Texas earthquakes to oil and gas activity





AUSTIN, Texas – Earthquakes have been on the rise in the Delaware Basin, an oil-producing region in West Texas and New Mexico, since 2009. A study led by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin showed that these earthquakes are largely due to oil and gas production.

Looking at earthquakes between 2017 and 2020, researchers studied the seismic activity of earthquakes along with oil and gas production in the area. They found that 68% of earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 1.5 were related to hydraulic fracturing or disposal of formation waters produced in geologic formations. Formation water is produced from oil and gas, and is released by companies into geological formations separate from oil and gas reservoirs.

According to Alexandros Savvaidis, co-author and study researcher in the UT Office of Economic Geology, these production activities increase subsurface pore pressure, which is how earthquakes are generated.

“This paper shows that we now know a lot about how oil and gas activities and seismic activity are related,” Savvidis said. “Modeling techniques can help oil and gas producers and regulators identify potential risks and adjust production and disposal activity to reduce them.”

The study looks at 5,000 earthquakes above 1.5 degrees. It was found that 43% of the earthquakes were associated with injections into shallow sedimentary formations, while 12% of the earthquakes were associated with injections into deep sedimentary formations. Thirteen percent of earthquakes have been linked to hydraulic fracturing, a process that uses highly pressured fluids to create fractures in rocks to increase the flow of oil and gas.

“We believe that the framework presented in this study is applicable to other regions around the world that may be experiencing earthquakes associated with subsurface fluid injection processes,” said the study’s lead author, Iason Grigoratos, now a postdoctoral researcher at ETH Zurich.

This study was funded by the State of Texas through the TexNet program.

said Scott Tinker, a governor-appointed governor of TexNet Advisory Committee. This knowledge helps academics, regulators, and industry work together to mitigate and reduce risk. It is the type of coordination required when it comes to many types of industrial processes. I am delighted to see Texas lead.”

