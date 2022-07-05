San Jose Earthquakes announces the return of Javier “Chavis” Lopez to Chivas, the author of his letter





After 18 months on loan with San Jose Earthquakes, MLS announced the player’s return to the Liga MX squad.

San Jose Earthquakes announced on Monday that Eduardo "Choves" Lopez has ended his 18-month loan with MLS and will now return to Chivas de Guadalajara.

“We would like to thank ‘Chofis’ for his contributions over the past year and a half, he had a very successful 2021 season and he was an important player for us, but unfortunately injuries prevented him from having a similar impact in 2022. We appreciate Chris Leach, General Manager said. For Earthquakes: “All his hard work. We wish him all the best for the future.”

“Chovis” Lopez, 27, joined the COEX on loan for one year prior to the 2021 MLS season, then the loan was extended until June 2022. At San Jose he scored 13 goals and made 4 assists in 36 games, including one goal in. Four games this season.

‘Chofis’ joined a team that at the time was coach Matthias Almeida, who had directed him to the Chivas, but has now gone to football in Greece and the Mexican is no longer a place in the MLS team and for this reason, he must report to Holy Squadron, a group that must To decide what to do with the footballer because they need to find a place for him in the team led by Ricardo Cadena or negotiate with him with a group he can have more minutes.

‘Chofis’, save for a last minute change, will return to Chivas at Apertura 2022 Imago7

In this regard, Ricardo Cadena indicated last week that Chavis is not in his plans to join Chivas: “We know he’s from the Foundation, but it’s not really in my plans. That’s why he’s not an option for the team at the moment.”

The ‘Pearl of the West’ team started the 2022 Apertura with a goalless draw at home against FC Juárez and with the bad news, days before their debut, they won’t be able to count on José Juan Macías throughout the tournament due to injury. A knee injury will keep him out of action for up to eight weeks.

‘Chofis’ López covers a different position than JJ, yet could serve as a bargaining chip in his search for a striker position for the remainder of Apertura 2022.

