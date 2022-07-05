UAE: Adding new creative educational programs to the list of scholarships for Emiratis – News





Majors include Film, Video Studies, Interior Design, and Sports Coaching

Actor’s photo

Published: Monday, July 4, 2022, 4:04 pm

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has added 30 new creative majors to the list of scholarships available to Emirati students to help them turn their talents into successful careers.

The Department of Education and Knowledge stated that these creative education programs are in eight areas, including arts and humanities, health and well-being, business and law, information and communication technology, education, services, engineering, construction and manufacturing, in addition to social and behavioral sciences. .

The department explained that it will offer scholarships in creative programs including animation, creative writing, fashion design, film and video studies, cinematography, fine art (art theory, calligraphy, drawing, art philosophy), graphic design, and industrial design (product design). ). ) and jewellery, interior design, languages, and compositions, as well as music and the performing arts (acting, directing, drama, theater and musical composition).

Other new creative majors include Advertising and Brand Management, Arts and Entertainment Management, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Automotive and Transportation Design, Landscape Architecture, Drama Therapy, 3D Design, Electronic Game Production, Web Design, Culinary Arts, Sports Coaching, as well as Journalism and Communication mass.

The Department of Education and Knowledge, through the Abu Dhabi Scholarship Program, offers scholarships to creative minds to pursue a 4-year bachelor’s degree at one of the top 150 universities in the world, or by major, introduces students to different cultures and provides them with global experience.

It also gives students opportunities to network, get mentoring and mentoring from industry leaders and provides them with local and international internship opportunities in the field of specialization.

The officials emphasized that the Abu Dhabi Scholarship Program has many benefits, including providing a unique and personal academic journey for the sponsored student, allowances and rewards according to performance and academic level, and assistance in obtaining job opportunities after graduation.

The student may also get the opportunity to obtain internships and employment opportunities with more than 90 agencies and institutions in the country.

According to the authorities, if a student has already been accepted into one of the top 20 universities in the world, they can bypass the eligibility criteria and conditions to add their name to the scholarship nomination list directly.

The Department of Education and Knowledge clarified that the eligibility criteria and conditions for admission for grade 12 graduates stipulate that the student should be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, be between 17 and 24 years old, and have a cumulative average of 85% and above in the United Arab Emirates. Grade 11 exams, and must have a GPA of 90% and above in Grade 12 exams (first semester).

The student must have unconditional academic admission to a university ranked in the top 150 to study one of the majors approved in the program, and must have a minimum score of 6.0 in the IELTS (Academic) test or 60 in the TOEFL iBT test. The student must achieve a score of 1100 and above on the EMSAT Math Test.

Read also:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/uae-new-creative-educational-programmes-added-to-list-of-scholarships-for-emiratis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos