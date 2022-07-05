An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Andaman and Nicobar





Port Blair: An earthquake was felt in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday by residents. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt 256 kilometers southeast of Port Blair. This earthquake was said to have occurred at 3.02 pm. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4.

But no damage was reported in the quake.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred around 3:02 p.m., 256 km southeast of the Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, today: National Seismology Center pic.twitter.com/zb0i6ieDOV

– ANI (ANI) July 4, 2022

Earlier, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Officials said the quake hit Doda district in Union Territory at 12:12 pm. He said that the epicenter of the earthquake was located at 33.12 degrees north latitude and 75.55 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 5 km. Officials said there were no reports of injuries or property damage due to the quakes so far.

Why does an earthquake happen?

Earth is mainly made up of four layers, the inner core, the outer core, the mantle and the crust. The crust and upper mantle are called the lithosphere. This 50 km thick layer is divided into sections called tectonic plates. These tectonic plates keep moving out of place, but when they move too much, an earthquake occurs. These panels can move from their positions both horizontally and vertically. Then they find their place and in such a case one plate comes under the other.

Why do plates collide?

In fact, these planets continue to rotate very slowly. Thus, every year they move 4-5 mm from their place. When one board moves close to another board, the other moves farther away. So sometimes they collide.

What does the epicenter and intensity mean?

The epicenter is the place directly below which geological energy is released through the movement of the plates. The tremors of the earthquake are high in this place. When the vibration frequency wears off, its effect decreases. However, if an earthquake of magnitude 7 or more on the Richter scale occurs, the tremor is strongest within a 40 km radius around it. But it also depends on whether the seismic frequency is upward or in the range. If the vibration frequency is higher, less area will be affected.

What is meant by earthquake depth?

It is clear to what depth the movement occurred. The greater the depth of the earthquake, the lower its intensity at the surface.

What are dangerous earthquakes?

Earthquakes of up to 5 on the Richter scale are usually not dangerous, but this depends on the structure of the area. If the epicenter of the earthquake is on the river bank and there are tall buildings built without seismic technology, a magnitude 5 earthquake can also be dangerous.

protection like this

– Build an earthquake-resistant building in a safe place. Take training and rehearsals for disaster management from time to time. – Make a disaster kit which has radio, necessary paper, notebook, flashlights, matches, candle, slippers, some money and essential keep medicine. Tighten the furniture to maintain balance. Never use the elevator. Stay away from trees and power lines in an open area. Do not enter the house after it has been demolished. – If you are in the car, stay in it, and do not go out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hindi.news24online.com/news/india/earthquake-tremors-in-andaman-and-nicobar-magnitude-44-355865 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos