Uncategorized
The Director-General of WHO welcomes the equitable contributions of Norway and Sweden to the ACT-Accelerator
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the contributions of Norway and Sweden to the ACT-Accelerator, which gave both countries their ‘fair share’.
Contributions of US$340 million from Norway and US$300 million from Sweden will accelerate efforts to bring vaccines into use, facilitate access to new treatments and ensure that health systems can respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norway and Sweden join Germany in exceeding their fair share of the 2021/22 ACT-A budget, and Canada has committed to do the same. ‘good part’ calculations they are based on the size of the country’s national economy and what they would gain from a faster recovery in the global economy and trade.
In February 2022, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and Prime Minister Støre of Norway – in their roles as Co-Chairs of the ACT-Accelerator Assistance Council – issued a call to 55 countries to jointly support the global effort to end the crisis caused by COVID-19 and to contribute their ‘fair share’ to the ACT-Accelerator agencies urgent needs.
These contributions from Norway and Sweden reinforce the strong support both countries have provided to the ACT-Accelerator since its inception in 2020.
ACT-Accelerator now faces a funding shortfall of $11.2 billion, after receiving contributions totaling $5.6 billion for the 2021/2022 budget.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “I want to commend Norway and Sweden for their commitment to the vital work of the ACT-Accelerator. We call on other countries to follow suit and do their fair share to provide vaccines, tests and treatments for COVID-19 to those who need them most. We have made tremendous progress in reducing mortality and transmission. But the number of cases continues to rise in 110 countries. Our work is not done. We must ensure that all countries are equipped to fight future waves of COVID-19.”
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/04-07-2022-who-director-general-welcomes-act-accelerator-fair-share-contributions-from-norway-and-sweden
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- NIH studies show that an immune response to COVID-19 can damage the brain July 5, 2022
- The best squeaky dog toy – MyStateline.com July 5, 2022
- ADHD drugs may effectively treat the cognitive symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease July 5, 2022
- Vitamin D supplements sent a British man to the hospital for a week July 5, 2022
- The best squeaky dog toy – WANE 15 July 5, 2022