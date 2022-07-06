The Director-General of WHO welcomes the equitable contributions of Norway and Sweden to the ACT-Accelerator

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the contributions of Norway and Sweden to the ACT-Accelerator, which gave both countries their ‘fair share’.

Contributions of US$340 million from Norway and US$300 million from Sweden will accelerate efforts to bring vaccines into use, facilitate access to new treatments and ensure that health systems can respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norway and Sweden join Germany in exceeding their fair share of the 2021/22 ACT-A budget, and Canada has committed to do the same. ‘good part’ calculations they are based on the size of the country’s national economy and what they would gain from a faster recovery in the global economy and trade.

In February 2022, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and Prime Minister Støre of Norway – in their roles as Co-Chairs of the ACT-Accelerator Assistance Council – issued a call to 55 countries to jointly support the global effort to end the crisis caused by COVID-19 and to contribute their ‘fair share’ to the ACT-Accelerator agencies urgent needs.

These contributions from Norway and Sweden reinforce the strong support both countries have provided to the ACT-Accelerator since its inception in 2020.

ACT-Accelerator now faces a funding shortfall of $11.2 billion, after receiving contributions totaling $5.6 billion for the 2021/2022 budget.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “I want to commend Norway and Sweden for their commitment to the vital work of the ACT-Accelerator. We call on other countries to follow suit and do their fair share to provide vaccines, tests and treatments for COVID-19 to those who need them most. We have made tremendous progress in reducing mortality and transmission. But the number of cases continues to rise in 110 countries. Our work is not done. We must ensure that all countries are equipped to fight future waves of COVID-19.”