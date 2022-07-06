Afghanistan: After deadly earthquake, countries call for increased aid





Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Dr. Ramiz Al-Akbarov, said the visit reaffirmed the great suffering of the Afghan people and their remarkable determination in the face of adversity.

This year, the United Nations and its partners issued a three-month emergency assistance appeal to the country, which is included in their humanitarian plan, to help in the face of the devastation.

help extension

The purpose of this appeal is to expedite the provision of humanitarian and flexible assistance to approximately 3,62 thousand people in Paktika and Khost provinces, which are the most affected.

He said, “Although donors have already shown extraordinary generosity to Afghanistan during the past ten turbulent months, I call on the international community for further assistance at this time, and pledge support for these life-saving and life-sustaining efforts. Do so because at this time is the time for people to They face another misfortune.

On Saturday, Dr. Ramez Al-Akbar visited Mir Sahib and Khanadin villages in Jayan district of Paktika province, two of the areas hardest hit by the 5.9-magnitude earthquake.

Besides the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the United Nations Migration Agency (IOM), the World Food Program (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Women’s Organization (UN WOMEN) Representatives of the Organization of Agriculture (FAO) and the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) visit these places.

The delegation met with local residents, many of whose relatives, relatives and friends were killed in this earthquake. These included many orphans and children who had been separated from their families. Now their homes are uninhabitable.

Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov said: “In addition to food aid and emergency shelter, assistance with activities such as repairing damaged water pipes and preventing cholera are very important, as are lines of communication and roads and restoring basic livelihoods. Important.”

“Without this immediate assistance, women, men and children will continue to endure needless and unimaginable hardships.

The UN Humanitarian Aid Coordination Agency – OCHA – said the situation was still being assessed, so the full extent of the damage caused by the earthquake was not yet known.

Preliminary results indicate that at least 235 people were killed in Ji’an District, including 134 children, and nearly 600 were injured, including more than 200 children. More than a thousand homes were destroyed and two schools damaged.

In all the quake-hit areas, satellite images showed damage to at least two thousand houses in the hardest hit areas of Jayan and Barmal districts of Paktika province and more than 5 kilometers from a working road in Spira district of Khost province.

© International Organization for Migration

Affected families in Paktika state need immediate assistance.

Women in distress

In addition, there are still thousands of existing homes, but they have been severely damaged and are at risk of sudden collapse.

The earthquake came at a time when sanctions against Afghan women and girls have increased their needs and complicated efforts to help them.

Alison Davdian, acting representative of UN Women in the country, said that women and girls are affected differently by the crisis.

“When their rights to move and work in Afghanistan are restricted, they are disproportionately affected, particularly in access to food, health care and safe shelter,” he said.

He said female humanitarian workers and women-led civil society groups should be placed at the center of aid programmes.

“It is the only way to identify and ensure that the needs and rights of women and girls at risk and at risk are met.”

