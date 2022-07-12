Bodycam video released of Sacramento police shooting, killing 75-year-old man assaulting his wife – CBS Sacramento





Affectionate taxi driver Roseville is hailed as a hero for helping save an 82-year-old veteran from becoming the victim of a costly scam.

5 hours ago

News Update CBS13 PM – 7/11/22 Latest headlines.

5 hours ago

Nevada County Recount Request for Record Clerk Race Withdrawn Due to Cost A request for a recount in a Nevada County election has been suspended.

5 hours ago

Calaveras deputies seized millions of marijuana worth millions from illegal growth sites — Investigators seized nearly $5 million in marijuana from illegal growth sites across Calaveras County during June, authorities said Monday.

5 hours ago

Fire crews under the house in South Sacramento Heavy fire was coming from the first and second floors of the house.

5 hours ago

Fair Oaks homeowners find antisemitic items in hallways The items are placed in five different homes.

6 hours ago

Why wasn’t Monday a reason for a weather day? Even though we have three-digit days in a row now, there hasn’t been an alert day for Spare The Air. In fact, we haven’t had any days of cut-offs all year – but why?

6 hours ago

Carmichael Mann meets the firefighter who saved him from a house fire – the reunion was one year later. A Carmichael man who sustained third-degree burns when his house caught fire met the firefighter he now calls his hero.

9 hours ago

Evening forecast – 7/11/22 Here’s your seven-day forecast!

10 hours ago

South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up The South Sacramento Twin Sisters decide they can’t wait to clean up their neighborhood.

10 hours ago

Fighting to Save Old Trees in Yosemite – A fire has rapidly grown in size and is threatening the park’s giant sequoia.

10 hours ago

Sacramento residents ramp up water conservation efforts as state contemplates drought measures Residents answer the call, but that may not be enough, as Governor Gavin Newsom considers the idea of ​​a statewide mandate.

11 hours ago

A friend remembers a man who was killed in a modest murder and suicide after a neighbor dispute The Modesto community tries to understand what turned one neighbor against another, resulting in a murder suicide that shut down an entire neighborhood Sunday night.

12 hours ago

Bodycam video released of Sacramento police shooting incident, killing of 75-year-old man for alleged wife assault The Sacramento Police Department has released a body camera video of the July 2 incident in which officers shot and killed a 75-year-old man who was armed with two. knives.

13 hours ago

USPS Forever stamps increased to 60 cents as of Monday The cost of sending first-class mail has gone up again.

14 hours ago

Outlaw Music Festival Willie Nelson and Other Artists Set October 2022 Date In Wheatland Willie Nelson will stop in the Middle Valley for the Outlaw Music Festival in October.

14 hours ago

Monday afternoon – July 11, 2022 weather forecast Find out what kind of weather we can expect this week.

15 hours ago

Lunch Break: Melon Monday, our produce man Michael Marks has the best deals in seasonal fruits and vegetables.

15 hours ago

Modesto men killed after neighbor feud Two men died after a neighbor dispute turned into a 9-hour standoff in Modesto over the weekend.

15 hours ago

Heat complexes battle Yosemite wildfires California experiences record heat as firefighters battle a fast-growing wildfire in Yosemite National Park.

16 hours ago

‘Pill Treatment Week’ kicks off The last time we saw us try our Every Day of the Week clip, John was testing out the ‘ups’ of his new underwear. I hope this is better. It’s “Pill Treatment Week!” Kourtney goes first with this crunchy cinnamon and coconut milk fudge!

17 hours ago

The History of Hair at It’s My Hair Salon The 10 Decades Of Hair Challenge continues at It’s My Hair Salon as they celebrate their 10th anniversary! This time, Mi Helton brings us the 80s, 90s and 2000s hairstyles!

17 hours ago

Rescue Reunion – Carmichael A SAC Metro firefighter pulls a man out of a burning house in July 2021. Today, firefighter Tyler Williamson meets David Milley Jr., the man who rescued him, for the first time since the fire. Dina Kupfer at David’s house as it is being rebuilt to meet the husband!

17 hours ago

Dadpack – Men’s Targeted Vitamins Dadpack is the first ever health supplement system to offer targeted vitamin packs designed to address the most common nutrient deficiencies affecting men on their journey to and through parenthood. Dr. Jonathan Braggboard of Dadback joins John to talk about this unique product!

17 hours ago

