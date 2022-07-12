Cab Driver Hailed As A Hero For Saving Veteran From Scam – CBS Sacramento





Firefighters Gaining Ground In Fight To Protect Yosemite’s Giant Sequoias; Fire Believed To Be Human-CausedA wildfire on the edge of a grove of California’s giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park grew overnight but remained partially contained Tuesday.

7 minutes ago

Study: Sacramento Has Second-Worst Drivers In USA lot of Americans think their city has the worst drivers, but a new report reveals which city’s drivers are really bad. As you might suspect, Sacramento is high on that list, almost a tie for first with Bakersfield.

1 hour ago

NASA Reveals Webb Telescope’s New Images Of Stars, Galaxies And An ExoplanetA stellar nursery where stars are born, interactions between galaxies and a unique view of an exoplanet are just some of the new cosmic images are being shared Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Firefighters On The Offense To Defend Sequoias From Washburn FireOver 500 state firefighters continue to fight flames.

5 hours ago

CBS13 News AM News Update – 7/12/22The latest headlines.

5 hours ago

Tuesday Weather Forecast – July 12, 2022Find out what kind of weather we’re expecting this week.

5 hours ago

Board Of Supervisors To Vote On Cannabis Tax Ballot Initiative For Sacramento CountyA proposal to tax cannabis in Sacramento County could soon be going before voters.

6 hours ago

Cab Driver Hailed As A Hero For Saving Veteran From ScamA compassionate Roseville cab driver is being hailed as a hero for helping save an 82-year-old veteran from becoming the victim of a costly scam.

13 hours ago

CBS13 PM News Update – 7/11/22The latest headlines.

14 hours ago

Request To Recount Ballots In Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Race Withdrawn Over CostThe request to recount ballots cast in one Nevada County election has been halted.

14 hours ago

Calaveras Deputies Seize Millions Worth of Marijuana From Illegal Grow SitesInvestigators seized nearly $5 million worth of marijuana from illegal grow sites across Calaveras County during the month of June, authorities said Monday.

14 hours ago

Crews Knock Down House Fire In South SacramentoHeavy flames were coming from the first and second floors of the home.

14 hours ago

Fair Oaks Homeowners Find Anti-Semitic Items In DrivewaysThe items were placed at five different homes.

14 hours ago

Why Wasn’t Monday A Spare The Air Day?Monday’s hot weather and bad air quality in Sacramento prompted the elderly, pregnant and those with asthma to stay indoors. Even though we’ve had back-to-back triple-digit days now, there still was not a Spare The Air alert day. In fact, we haven’t had any Spare The Air days all year — but why?

14 hours ago

Carmichael Man Reunites With Firefighter Who Saved Him From House FireIt was a reunion one year in the making. A Carmichael man who suffered third-degree burns when his house caught fire met with the firefighter who he now calls his hero.

18 hours ago

Evening Forecast – 7/11/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

18 hours ago

South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up The NeighborhoodTwin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood.

19 hours ago

Fight Underway To Save Ancient Trees In YosemiteA fire has rapidly grown in size and is threatening the park’s giant sequoias.

19 hours ago

Sacramento Residents Step Up Water Conservation Efforts As State Mulls Drought MeasuresAs California’s droughts, local water agencies have been given level two regulations with the intention of cutting water usage by twenty percent. Residents are answering the call but it still may not be enough as Gov. Gavin Newsom mulls the idea of ​​a statewide mandate.

19 hours ago

Friend Remembers Man Killed In Modesto Murder-Suicide Following Neighbor DisputeA Modesto community is trying to understand what turned one neighbor against another, leading to a murder-suicide that shut down an entire neighborhood Sunday night.

20 hours ago

Bodycam Video Released Of Incident Where Sacramento Police Shot, Killed 75-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaulting WifeThe Sacramento Police Department has released body camera video of the July 2 incident where officers shot and killed a 75-year-old man who was armed with two knives.

22 hours ago

USPS Forever Stamps Increase To 60 Cents As Of MondayThe cost to mail a First-Class letter has gone up again.

22 hours ago

Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson And Other Artists Sets October 2022 Date In WheatlandWillie Nelson will be making a stop in the Central Valley for the Outlaw Music Festival come October.

22 hours ago

Monday Afternoon Forecast – July 11, 2022Find out what kind of weather we’re expecting this week.

1 day ago

