WHO Scientific Council publishes report calling for equitable dissemination of genomics





WHO Council for Science the expert issued his own first report on accelerating access to genomics for global health. The report argues that it is not ethically or scientifically justifiable for countries with fewer resources to gain access to such technologies long after rich countries. The field of genomics uses methods from biochemistry, genetics, and molecular biology to understand and use the biological information in DNA and RNA, with benefits for medicine and public health—especially during the COVID-19 pandemic—as well as for agriculture, biological research, and more. The report calls for expanding access to genomic technologies, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), by addressing gaps in funding, laboratory infrastructure, materials and highly trained personnel. Although the costs of establishing and spreading genomic technologies are falling – which is increasingly feasible for all countries – they can and should be further reduced. A number of tools have been developed to make genomic technologies more affordable for LMICs, including multiple pricing; sharing intellectual property rights for cheap versions; and cross-subsidization, where profits in one area are used to finance another. “Genomic technologies are driving some of the most revolutionary research happening today. Yet the benefits of these tools will not be fully realized unless they are applied worldwide. Only with equity can science achieve its full potential and improve health for all, everywhere,” she said. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO Chief Scientist. “By bringing together and coordinating the world’s leading minds, as we do through our Scientific Council, WHO acts as a global engine of analysis to address the world’s most pressing health challenges.” Composed of 9 leading scientists and public health experts from around the world, the Science Council was established in April 2021 by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to advise him on high-priority issues and advances in science and technology that could directly improve global health. The Scientific Panel identified genomics as the focus of its first study, given the significant implications for public health; many successful applications in the fight against infectious diseases, cancer and other chronic diseases; and new opportunities to deploy expensive technologies, even in LMICs. “It is already clear that genomics can make enormous contributions to human health, from screening populations for infectious agents, such as the virus that causes COVID-19, to predicting and treating a wide range of diseases, such as cancer and developmental disorders. Attention fairness in application of these technologies is critical to achieving enormous potential benefits for human health,” said Council Chair Professor Harold Varmus, Nobel Prize winner and former director of the US National Institutes of Health. To promote the adoption or expanded use of genomics, the report’s recommendations address four themes: advocacy, implementation, collaboration, and related ethical, legal, and social issues: Genomics advocacy is needed to convince governments, as well as commercial and non-commercial organizations, academic institutions, and others of the medical, scientific, and economic benefits of genomic technologies. Overcoming barriers to implementation will require local planning, funding, expanded training of key personnel, and low-cost procurement of instruments, materials, and computer infrastructure. Government ministries, funding agencies and scientific organizations in academia and industry should work together to develop plans on how to use genomics and build and expand technical capacity. They should also seek to pool resources through regional programs where appropriate. Effective oversight—along with national and international rules and standards—is essential to promote the ethical, legal, fair use, and responsible sharing of genomic information. To advance the recommendations and monitor their implementation in all four main areas, the report also recommends that WHO establish a Committee on Genomics. A key responsibility proposed for the Genomics Committee is to bring together commercial organizations to develop and implement ways to make their products and technologies accessible in LMICs. The report follows the publication of WHO’s 10-year strategy for genomic surveillance of pathogens. Genomic surveillance has played a key role in the global response to COVID-19, and countries such as South Africa have been able to make a key contribution to variant detection, thanks to their capacities in this area. Recent WHO data shows that the percentage of countries able to implement genomic surveillance increased from 54% to 68% between March 2021 and January 2022, due to major investment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

