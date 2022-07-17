July 16, 2022 – CBS Sacramento





Northern California Overnight Weather Forecast: July 16, 2022 Here’s what the next seven days of weather will look like.

10 hours ago

Sacramento’s Active 20-30 Club Celebrates a Milestone by Helping More Kids Sacramento’s Active 20-30 Club No. 1 celebrates 100 years of service to Sacramento children by hosting national and international conventions.

11 hours ago

Misty Holt Singh’s family held a candlelight vigil to commemorate her death 8 years ago when police shot and killed her while trying to stop bank robbers.

11 hours ago

The second day of the California State Fair was also the hottest day of 2022 Saturday was the hottest day of the year yet, with a temperature of 106 degrees in Sacramento. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the California State Fair and Food Festival, it felt like summer.

12 hours ago

The heat is on top of everyone’s minds as they enjoy the State Fair Visitors to the California State Fair try to stay cool on the second night of festivities.

14 hours ago

One injured in Saturday morning shooting in Sacramento, Sacramento Police are trying to contact someone they say shot a man at the 4500th off 10th Avenue building in Sacramento Saturday morning.

15 hours ago

Man arrested after police chase in Woodland

15 hours ago

Investigations are underway after a police chase ended with a teen’s death in an accident, a car chase involving the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department ended with the 16-year-old driver dying in a crash Friday night.

15 hours ago

Car hijacking suspect surrenders without pants Police have arrested a car hijacking suspect who is not wearing his pants after trying to run them over.

1 day ago

Young man dies in crash after chase in North Sacramento A car chase involving the Sacramento Police Department ended in a crash. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began with Sacramento police, but they lost sight of the vehicle. Sheriff’s deputy found the car and tried to stop it, but the driver refused, and the accident returned. The car crashed in the Norwood Avenue and Main Avenue area.

1 day ago

Juvenile Driver Chase by Sacramento Police and Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Dies in Accident A car chase involving the Sacramento Police Department ended in an accident. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began with Sacramento police, but they lost sight of the vehicle. Sheriff’s deputy found the car and tried to stop it, but the driver refused, and the accident returned. The car crashed in the Norwood Avenue and Main Avenue area.

1 day ago

“Lets Go Brandon” stamped on tax letters and sent to 100s of Stanislaus County residents “Lets Go Brandon,” a phrase used to insult President Biden, was stamped on official tax letters and sent to hundreds of taxpayers.

2 days ago

Police are looking for thieves who flog and rob a 17-year-old soccer player riding a motorcycle.

2 days ago

Chaka Khan performing on the opening night of the State Fair Today was the first day of the 2022 State Fair, and Chaka Khan performed later in the night.

2 days ago

A car chase involving the Sacramento Police Department and a deputy sheriff ended in a crash A car chase involving the Sacramento Police Department ended in an accident. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began with Sacramento police, but they lost sight of the vehicle. Sheriff’s deputy found the car and tried to stop it, but the driver refused, and the accident returned. The car crashed in the Norwood Avenue and Main Avenue area.

2 days ago

Weather Update and Introduction to Nic Merianos Learn about the latest addition to the CBS13 weather team: Chief Meteorologist Nick Merianos.

2 days ago

Northern California 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update: July 15, 2022 Here’s what the next seven days of weather will look like.

2 days ago

Homeowners Express Frustration with the California Fair Plan Insurance Option Many homeowners have expressed their frustration at being rejected by the California Fair Plan insurance option.

2 days ago

Police are looking for a man staring into the windows of a home in downtown Sacramento

2 days ago

How much will the California State Fair cost this year? Today is the first day of the California State Fair and guests are ready to spend more money this year than they did in years past.

2 days ago

San Francisco Giants pitcher reflects on trip to the pro San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Long reflects on his trip to the MLB.

2 days ago

CHP: Two killed in two-car crash North Woodland Two people died after a crash along Interstate 5 North Woodland Friday morning. The California Highway Patrol says the accident happened just before 7 a.m. near the outside of the Yolo community.

2 days ago

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it had detected the H5n1 virus, also known as bird flu, in three wild birds in the metropolitan area.

2 days ago

20 sick cats rescued from trailer in Stockton Cat owners face charges of animal cruelty after 20 sick cats were found in a trailer in Stockton.

2 days ago

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/video/6266328-northern-california-overnight-weather-forecast-jul-16-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos