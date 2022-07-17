Earthquake-prone legislation – time to rethink





The Department of Education will close its Wellington main office due to it being considered an earthquake risk.

Geraldine Murphy is the spokesperson on seismic matters for Population Society, Inner City Wellington.

Opinion: Owners of commercial and publicly owned buildings, including those who have not yet experienced the effects of earthquake-prone legislation, may find the recently released Seismic Hazard Guidelines for Buildings from MBIE useful.

However, it will not address the broader issues with the legislation. Nor will it address the barriers many apartment owners face in earthquake-prone buildings now or in the future.

The guidance was issued after recent news reports about building appraisals in general and the issuance of prefab floors specifically, but the broader issues have been around for many years. Inner City Wellington (ICW) continues to lobby the Member of Parliament and Minister of Building and Construction for a review focused on apartment buildings.

Now, engineers are beginning to question the effects of the legislation that the profession had such a large role in creating and influencing. We identified the four main reasons why a review is urgently needed.

First, the MBIE’s cost-benefit analysis (CBA) concluded that the costs of reinforcement far outweighed the benefits. Commissioned in 2012, it was ignored in the 2016 legislative changes. The issue of the anti-corruption law was recently brought to light, and amendments to the legislation should be reversed, but it needs to go further.

Second, the costs faced by apartment owners far exceeded those used in cost-benefit analysis, so the case for retroactive compliance burden is further weakened. The estimated total number of earthquake-prone buildings in use in the 2012 CBA was reduced by about 7,000, based on MBIE reports, reducing the “benefits”.

Residential buildings are a very small percentage of damaged buildings, but the financial and welfare implications of compliance costs on these owners are significant. ICW has provided officials and ministers with evidence of compliance costs and obstacles faced by apartment owners.

“Apartment buildings are a very small percentage of damaged buildings, but the financial and welfare implications of compliance costs for these landlords are significant,” Geraldine Murphy writes.

Third, there is no end point for this policy. No matter how new a residential building is, at some point there will be new standards, new knowledge about earthquakes, new technologies and the building can be considered earthquake-prone and therefore earthquake-prone.

Despite this knowledge, there is no move to property flexibility in building standards due to increased housing costs. Instead, the cost is passed on to future owners to bear when the building is considered earthquake-prone.

Aurecon, the engineering consultant who prepared a report on the Department of Education building, noted that a future increase in the risk factor for Wellington “could increase the level required for existing buildings.” Apartment owners, along with other owners, who have completed the boost or are in the process of doing so may face another round.

Geraldine Murphy: “The debate about seismic risk management must recognize the difference between commercial, public, and residential buildings.”

There is no guarantee that the current link to the building standards in force on July 1, 2017.

Fourth, there should be a discussion of “earthquake risk management” as suggested by structural engineer David Hopkins. ICW agrees. Earthquake-prone buildings are estimated to have an annual mortality risk of 1 in 40,000 to 100,000, MBIE said.

It is estimated that driving in New Zealand has a 1 in 20,000 death risk. Society does not require speed limiters or alcohol detectors in every car to mitigate the risk of road deaths caused by a small number of drivers each year. No other seismically active jurisdiction has such earthquake-prone building policy settings as New Zealand.

Structural engineer Richard Sharp wrote: “It’s all about the relative risk of earthquakes and society’s view (through regulations) of acceptable risk.” The discussion on seismic risk management should recognize the difference between commercial and public buildings, residential buildings, and the different users and owners of those buildings. Is society prepared to pay the cost of risk aversion?

Why do some homeowners have the option to accept this risk and not accept the apartment owners?

We need to rethink our policy settings – informed by current policy realities.

