The COVID-19 pandemic is fueling the largest sustained decline in vaccinations in three decades

The largest continuous decline in childhood vaccinations in approximately 30 years was recorded in official data released today by the WHO and UNICEF.

The percentage of children who received three doses of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTP3) – an indicator of immunization coverage within and between countries – fell by 5 percentage points between 2019 and 2021 to 81 percent.

As a result, 25 million children missed one or more doses of DTP through routine immunization services in 2021 alone. That’s 2 million more than those who missed out in 2020 and 6 million more than in 2019, highlighting the growing number of children at risk of devastating preventable diseases. The decline is due to many factors, including the increased number of children living in conflict and vulnerable environments where access to immunization is often challenging, increased misinformation and issues related to COVID-19, such as service and supply chain disruptions, diversion of resources to response efforts and curbing measures that limit access to and availability of immunization services.

“This is a red alert for children’s health. We are witnessing the largest continuous decline in child immunization in a generation. The consequences will be measured in lives,” said Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF. “While a pandemic hangover was expected last year as a result of disruptions and shutdowns due to COVID-19, what we are seeing now is a continued decline. COVID-19 is not an excuse. We need to catch up on vaccinations for the millions who are missing or we will inevitably see new epidemics, more sick children and more pressure on already strained health systems.”

18 million of the 25 million children did not receive a single dose of DTP during the year, the vast majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries, with India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ethiopia and the Philippines recording the highest numbers. Among the countries1 with the largest relative increase in the number of children who did not receive any vaccine between 2019 and 2021 are Myanmar and Mozambique.

More than a quarter of HPV vaccine coverage achieved in 2019 has been lost globally. This has serious consequences for the health of women and girls, as global coverage of the first dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is only 15%, despite the first vaccines being approved more than 15 years ago.

It was hoped that 2021 would be a recovery year during which strained immunization programs would be renewed and the cohort of children missed in 2020 would be made up. Instead, DTP3 coverage has returned to its lowest level since 2008, which, along with declining coverage of other essential vaccines, has pushed the world into a tailspin in meeting global targets, including the SDG immunization indicator.

This historic decline in immunization rates is occurring against a backdrop of rapidly increasing rates of severe acute malnutrition. A malnourished child already has a weakened immune system and missed vaccinations can mean that common childhood illnesses quickly become fatal for him. The convergence of the hunger crisis and the growing immunization gap threatens to create the conditions for a child survival crisis.

Vaccination coverage fell in all regions, with the East Asia and Pacific region seeing the biggest reversal in DTP3 coverage, falling by nine percentage points in just two years.

“Planning and fighting against COVID-19 should also go hand in hand with vaccination against deadly diseases like measles, pneumonia and diarrhoea,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “It’s not an either/or question, it’s possible to do both”.

Some countries significantly maintained their decline. Uganda has maintained high levels of coverage in routine vaccination programmes, while introducing a targeted vaccination program against COVID-19 to protect priority populations, including health workers. Similarly, Pakistan has returned to pre-pandemic coverage levels thanks to high-level government commitment and significant immunization catch-up efforts. It should be applauded that we achieved this in the middle of a pandemic, when health systems and health workers were under great pressure.

Enormous efforts will be needed to achieve universal coverage levels and prevent epidemics. Inadequate coverage levels have already led to avoidable disease outbreaks measles and polio in the last 12 months, highlighting the vital role of immunization in maintaining the health of children, adolescents, adults and society.

Coverage of the first dose of measles fell to 81 percent in 2021, also the lowest level since 2008. This meant 24.7 million children missed their first measles dose in 2021, 5.3 million more than in 2019. A further 14.7 million did not receive the required second dose. Similarly, compared to 2019, 6.7 million more children missed the third dose of the polio vaccine and 3.5 million missed the first dose of the HPV vaccine, which protects girls against cervical cancer later in life .

The sharp two-year decline followed nearly a decade of stalled progress, underscoring the need not only to address pandemic-related disruptions, but also systemic immunization challenges to ensure every child and adolescent is covered.

WHO and UNICEF are working with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and other partners to implement the Global Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030), a strategy for all countries and relevant global partners to achieve set goals in disease prevention through immunization and vaccine delivery to everyone, everywhere, at every age.

“It is heartbreaking to see more and more children losing protection against preventable diseases for the second year in a row. The Alliance’s priority must be to help countries maintain, restore and strengthen routine immunization while implementing ambitious vaccination plans against COVID-19, not only through vaccines, but also tailored structural support for the health systems to deliver them,” said Dr. Seth Berkley. , CEO of Gavi, Vaccine Alliance.

IA2030 partners call on governments and relevant actors to:

Strengthen vaccination catch-up efforts to address backlogs in routine immunization and expand outreach services in underserved areas to reach missed children and conduct outbreak prevention campaigns;

Implement evidence-based, people-friendly strategies to build confidence in vaccines and immunization, counter misinformation and increase vaccine uptake, especially among vulnerable communities;

Ensure immediate pandemic preparedness and response and efforts to strengthen the global health architecture lead to investment in primary health care (PHC) services, with explicit support for strengthening and sustaining basic immunization;

Ensure the political commitment of national governments and increase the allocation of domestic resources to strengthen and maintain immunization within PHC;

Prioritize health information and strengthening disease surveillance systems to provide the data and monitoring needed for programs to have maximum impact; and

Leverage and scale up research investments to develop and improve new and existing vaccines and immunization services that can meet community needs and meet IA2030 targets.

1 countries with at least 10,000 children treated with zero dose in 2021

About data

Based on country-reported data, the World Health Organization and UNICEF Official Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC) provide the world’s largest and most comprehensive set of data on immunization trends for vaccinations against 13 diseases administered through regular health systems – usually in clinics , community centers, field services or visits by health workers. For 2021, data was submitted from 177 countries.

About the 2030 Vaccination Plan:

Immunization Plan 2030 (IA2030) is an ambitious global strategy to maximize the life-saving impact of vaccines – one of the most successful and successful public health interventions of all time. IA2030 aims to halve the number of children still missing out on essential vaccines, achieve 500 introductions of new or underused vaccines in low- and middle-income countries, and achieve 90 percent coverage of key life-saving vaccines. Achieving these goals would prevent more than 50 million deaths and help build health systems that can withstand the impact of pandemics and provide a rapid vaccination response. The strategy was supported by all countries up to 73rd World Health Assembly and is a commitment of IA2030 partners consisting of UN agencies, global health initiatives (such as Gavi, Alliance for Vaccines, the Global Polio Eradication Initiativethe Measles and Rubella Initiative), non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, religious organizations and the academic community. For more information on IA2030 partners, visit page with partnership obligations.