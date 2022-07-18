The cause of earthquakes in South Carolina could be linked to the Wateree River





Some geologists suggest that an initial earthquake in December may have allowed water from the Watery River to move into new fissures that opened at that time, resulting in more earthquakes.

COLOMBIA, South Carolina – Some scientists say water intrusion into the depths of the earth could cause a swarm of earthquakes in the Midlands, South Carolina.

More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December in an area near the towns of Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles northeast of Colombia. Now, some geologists suggest that an initial earthquake in December may have allowed water from the Watieri River to seep into new fissures opened by the earthquake, triggering additional earthquakes.

Pradeep Tlawani, a retired geologist and former director of the South Carolina Seismic Network at the University of South Carolina, suggests that additional earthquakes may be caused by hydroquakes, the effect of water on earthquake faults.

Talwani, a leading authority on the effect of water on seismic activity, told The Columbia State Newspaper. “These pressure pulses go into these fractures.”

The idea is that moving water above ground can increase pressure on water underground. This downward pressure, in turn, can cause the Earth to move.

“We think it probably should be considered,” said Scott Howard, the state’s chief geologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Howard and Talwany examine river levels in Wateree, which were affected by the damming of Lake Wateree upstream. They are also looking for information about changes in water wells. Howard said cloudy waters or sinking well levels could show a connection to earthquakes.

Five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 3 were recorded in the area. The largest earthquake of magnitude 3.6 was last month, an event felt throughout the region.

So far, no damages have been reported. Usually, earthquakes must exceed 5 degrees to destroy structures. But state officials say the current swarm of earthquakes can weaken buildings from frequent vibrations.

Officials said the earthquake’s fault zone is not linked to larger faults near the Atlantic coast. A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Charleston in 1886, destroying buildings, starting fires, and killing at least 60 people.

Howard told The Post and Courier of Charleston that it would take more manpower and equipment to prove that hydroquakes cause the Elgin earthquakes or to understand the fault system.

Monitoring equipment is expensive, and the limited units available are concentrated in areas with a history of larger earthquakes.

Currently, there is only one seismic station near Elgin, and it was published by the South Carolina Seismic Network in late December, said Scott White, the network’s director.

But so far, when he requested more equipment, Howard said it was turned down because the earthquakes were too weak.

‘They’re too small.’ It’s the response we keep getting.”

