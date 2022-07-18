Magnitude 3.7 earthquake in southern Nebraska





We live in our part of the country experiencing all that Mother Nature throws at us. Hurricanes, blizzards, floods, droughts, extreme heat and cold, dust storms, hail, and much more. However, one risk that is not often thought of in Nebraska and Iowa is earthquakes. This morning, Sunday, July 17, some people in southern Nebraska may have woken up to a slight shiver in the house. Maybe some cups were flop, or things were shaking? If you felt that before 8:30 this morning, you likely felt a 3.7 earthquake.

Who did he feel? The epicenter occurred near the Nebraska/Kansas state line southwest of Hebron, Nebraska. For reference, the epicenter was 85 miles southwest of Lincoln and 135 miles southwest of Omaha. The earthquake was reported to have been felt as far as Lincoln, Fremont and even the Omaha metro albeit on a much smaller scale than in the southwest.

USGS

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in southern Nebraska

What does a 3.7 earthquake mean an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the low and medium end of the scale. Usually, these earthquakes can be felt 100-200 miles away but cause minimal damage. The most these earthquakes can do is cause minor damage (like things falling off your shelves). Any earthquake higher than 5.5 on the Richter scale can begin to cause serious damage to structures.

Historical Earthquakes Earthquakes can be very devastating. Anything above a 7.0 earthquake can cause untold destruction. The most powerful earthquake ever recorded was a 9.5 off the coast of Chile in 1960. The most recent example of a large earthquake is the 2010 Haiti earthquake (7.0) which killed over 100,000 people. 2011 Japan earthquake/tsunami (9.0) with the death toll exceeding 10,000.

The United States is certainly not immune to massive earthquakes. Perhaps the most famous earthquake in US history was the one that struck San Francisco in 1906, registering 7.9 on the Richter scale, and devastating much of society. A little near home, in 1811 a massive earthquake struck southeastern Missouri along the New Madrid fault line so powerful that it ran church bells in Boston and forced the Mississippi River to flow backwards.

How common are earthquakes in Nebraska/Iowa? Fortunately, earthquakes are very rare in our part of the country. This is mainly because Nebraska and Iowa are far from any tectonic plates that are focal points for earthquakes, such as those passing through California. A map from the USGS shows the relative frequency of earthquakes in both Nebraska and Iowa, numbers that are very low, indicating the rarity of a single earthquake.

USGS

Map showing the relative frequency of earthquakes in Nebraska.

USGS

Earthquake frequency in Iowa

Since 1900, 98 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher have been felt throughout the state. Meaning that an earthquake occurs on average once every few years. Most of these earthquakes are relatively minor, with the strongest earthquake measuring 5.1 degrees near where the earthquake occurred today on March 28, 1964.

USGS

The locations of the Nebraska earthquakes since 1900. The larger the point, the more powerful it is.

If earthquakes are rare in Nebraska, they are rare in Iowa. Since 1900, only 2 with a force of 2.5 or more have occurred within the state and a few at its borders.

USGS

The number and location of earthquakes in Iowa since 1900.

In general, earthquakes are very rare for the state as a whole, which makes the earthquakes this morning unique.

