Earthquakes and Water: New Research at OSU | News





A new 3D model of fluid stored deep in the Earth’s crust along the Cascadia subduction zone provides new insight into how the buildup and release of these fluids affects seismic activity in the region.

Cascadia subduction zone.

politeness

The fluid collects near, but does not penetrate, a thick section of the crust, known as the Siletzia, and lies beneath much of western Oregon and Washington. Pressure associated with these fluids could be a factor in the seismic phenomenon known as episodic tremor and slip, or ETS, said Gary Eggbert, an electromagnetic geophysicist at Oregon’s College of Earth, Ocean and Atmosphere and lead author of a new research paper. Detail the results.

Episodic tremor and slip is erratic behavior that includes both localized non-volcanic tremors and slow slip events that may occur over hours or days. It occurs throughout the Cascadia Subduction, from Northern California to British Columbia, but is less frequent and intense below the central Siletzia core, which extends primarily below the Oregon Coast Range and terminates near Roseburg.

The findings, just published in Nature Geosciences, have applications to increasing the understanding of seismic activity along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, Egbert said.

“Water is a major player in both seismic and volcanic activity in Cascadia,” he said. This is a new look for these fluids. It’s information that can be used in combination with other data, and more detailed model studies, to better understand the large Cascadia earthquakes.”

Egbert’s paper builds on decades of work to collect magnetic data, both marine and onshore, throughout the Cascadia subduction zone. Magnetotellurics is a geophysical technology that uses surface measurements of magnetic and electric fields to detect subsurface differences in electrical resistance.

“Most solid rocks don’t conduct electricity very well, but dissolved solids make water conductive of electricity, so magnetochromatic data can be very useful in figuring out where the water is in the Earth’s interior,” Egbert said.

Water naturally flows from the ocean into the Earth’s crust, where it accumulates and chemically combines with minerals. When the oceanic crust under the continent is pushed along subduction zones, it heats up and releases water. Fluids from crustal rocks can weaken, leading to crustal deformation, both from slow-release stresses, such as occasional tremors and slips, and from very large and destructive earthquakes.

Egbert said that improved knowledge of subsurface fluid distribution is of great relevance to seismic risk assessment in regions such as Cascadia, where there is a high potential for a catastrophic mega earthquake.

Using the software developed by Egbert and colleagues, the magnetic data allowed the researchers to create a detailed 3D view of where fluid is stored within the Cascadia forearc, the area between the ocean trench and its associated volcanic arc. 3D imaging allows researchers to see fluids accumulating more directly and draw conclusions about their movement.

The new images show liquid trapped in rectangular plates running parallel to the coast and also reveal areas where hard sediments are accumulating against impenetrable igneous rocks that store little water. Beneath the Siletzia core, fluid storage and transport is more concentrated within a narrow subduction channel that exhibits less extensive tremor and slip.

“The results demonstrate how important the deep roots of Silesia are to how fluids transport and where they collect within the subduction zone,” said co-author Paul Bedrosian of the USGS. “The implications for understanding the Cascadia seismic variability are beginning to be recognized.”

Egbert said more research is needed to understand the relationship between these fluids and earthquakes along Cascadia, but that work isn’t far off.

“It’s a complex problem, but ultimately there is a potential application to interpret this information in conjunction with seismic data and geodynamic modeling to determine the relationship between fluid storage, motion and seismic events,” he said.

The paper’s other co-authors are Pu Yang, an associate professor at Zhejiang University in China who worked on the project as a postdoctoral researcher in Oregon. Anna Kilbert of the USGS; Keri Keri of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory; Dean Livelybrooks and Blake Paris of the University of Oregon; and Adam Schultz from Oregon.

Michelle Clamp is a news writer and researcher in relations and marketing at Oregon State University. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 541-737-0784.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thechiefnews.com/news/earthquakes-and-water-new-osu-research/article_8316e670-047b-11ed-8ae2-2b1f3adab869.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos