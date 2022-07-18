Afghanistan: Earthquake Response Situation Report #1 – As of July 17, 2022 – Afghanistan





attachments

This report has been prepared by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan in cooperation with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 27 June to 17 July 2022. The next report will be issued on or around 21 July 2022.

Highlights

• Humanitarian response efforts continue in the wake of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Afghanistan on June 22. To date, 138,000 people have been reached with at least one form of assistance, including 126,000 people with WASH, 67,000 people with food and agriculture, 43,000 people with emergency shelter and non-food items, and 49,000 people with In good health, 31,000 people have protection services. An additional 72,000 people received multi-purpose cash assistance.

• The first round of needs assessments covering 129 villages across the three most affected provinces of Gyan and Bermal (Paktika province) and Sabra district (Khost province) was completed on 2 July 2022.

• From the assessments carried out, it was found that 62,000 people were affected by the earthquake (51 percent of the total population assessed). More than half live in open spaces or makeshift shelters – representing more than a quarter of all households across the three counties – and nearly all affected households (89 percent) have lost their food stocks. The sanitation and hygiene situation is unstable with more than two thirds of the affected villages reporting open defecation and 1,166 cases of diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration have been identified, of which 70 percent were found in Barmal district).

• On 14 July, the second round of assessments began in Bermal, Jayan and Sibera districts in previously uncovered villages whose needs were reported by local residents. The assessment teams will also assess Neka District (Paktika Province) and Tani and Ziruk Districts (Khost Province). The assessments are due to be completed by July 24, 2022.

• Temporary humanitarian centers capable of accommodating up to 100 staff are being developed in Barmal and Jayan districts of Paktika Province. A center will also be established in Mohammadi village, Spira district, during the next week. A helicopter flies to Barmal at least once a week, and the flight to Giyan and Mohammadi will be extended once the landing runway is evaluated.

• As of July 14, 2022, approximately $44 million has been pledged for the earthquake response, leaving a gap of $66 million out of the $110 million needed to assist 362,000 people in need.

