BC SIMS quietly protects critical infrastructure from earthquakes





A sophisticated system of seismic sensors and instruments is quietly working in the shadows in British Columbia to monitor the effects of 100 or so earthquakes a day on critical infrastructure.

The Intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring System, called BC SIMS, records any tremors and reports the information to Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) engineers to help them keep the BC safe.

“It’s one of the tools we use to be aware of conditions,” explains Alireza Ahmadania, chief structural health and earthquake engineer at the Ministry of Trade and Industry. “Our goal is to provide every British-Colombian citizen with a safe and reliable means of transportation, and BC SIMS helps us gain a greater understanding of structures behavior after an earthquake.”

British Columbia gets a lot of earthquakes because it is a very seismic area. Most tremors are small and cause no damage to the infrastructure. While the province has not experienced a major earthquake in many years, Ahmadnia notes that scientists have indicated that British Columbia will have a major earthquake, so the province should be prepared.

BC SIMS is an important part of MOTI’s seismic engineering toolkit. The system actually consists of two unique parts – the Strong Ground Motion Network (SGMN) and the Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) system.

As part of the SHM system, seismic instruments such as accelerometers and displacement transducers have been installed on infrastructure such as bridges along Lifeline Roads in British Columbia to monitor vibrations. The type and number of sensors at each site varies. Remote sensors can be accessed online and real-time structural vibration information continuously flows to the remote BC SIMS data center for analysis.

The goal is to provide the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with information as soon as an important event such as a strong earthquake or wind occurs. The SHM system currently covers 14 bridges and one tunnel but is expected to increase in the coming years.

“In the event of an earthquake, those sensors can capture the response of the structures and we can then go and do some comparisons and we will understand the condition of the structures and whether there is damage and the location of the damage,” Ahmadnia says. This information will be complementary to other inspections. It gives you another layer of information that you can use to understand the structure’s behavior after an earthquake. “

Meanwhile, the SGMN is a network of about 160 sensors installed in various public schools, government offices, fire halls, and ambulance stations across the county. The network monitors and records seismic activities in real time. When an earthquake occurs, the sensors immediately report the vibration level to the BC SIMS data center.

A shaking map and earthquake report are automatically generated after an earthquake. The vibration map is a color-coded interactive map showing the estimated level of vibration across the earthquake-affected area.

An earthquake report provides additional information about the earthquake such as date, time, location, depth, and magnitude, along with a list of infrastructure in the area that could be affected. The report identifies the estimated level of vibration at the sites of bridges, schools and tunnels. It is also published on the BC SIMS webpage.

The automated service sends instant earthquake notifications via email to registered users of the BC SIMS network.

“When an earthquake occurs, these sensors pick up a vibration and then report these results to the data center, and if the vibration level is high, BC SIMS will understand it, send an alert, a notification, and issue a report,” Ahmadnia says. .

Ministry engineers use the report and maps to compare the earthquake event to the seismic threshold that structures such as bridges and tunnels are designed to withstand.

Using the information helps engineers and emergency managers determine where the strongest movement is occurring so that they can identify priority sites and focus their resources.

The first thing the Ministry of Commerce and Industry cares about is creating awareness if there is a severe shaking situation and showing which structures can be affected, Ahmadnia explains.

“If we look at the map, we know, for example, which area we have to send first responders to.”

If the earthquake is greater than six on the Richter scale, all department employees will be sent an email asking them to confirm their location, job title and availability for work. This information will be used to make strategic decisions and deploy employees to respond.

Ahmadnia says the system alerts the Ministry of Trade and Industry to potential problems and enables them to quickly develop a post-quake damage assessment plan.

The ministry has a set of step-by-step protocols and procedures that inspectors follow when they visit a site to look for potential damage to infrastructure, Ahmadnia says.

“When they get to a bridge, for example, it identifies which components they have to look at and how they can assess the integrity of the structure.”

Inspectors can use a mobile app to collect relevant information that can be sent digitally via satellite, radio or telephone to the emergency response center so that they can see the status of the damage and make an assessment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://canada.constructconnect.com/joc/news/infrastructure/2022/07/bc-sims-quietly-protects-critical-infrastructure-from-earthquakes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

