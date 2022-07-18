An earthquake occurred near Disneyland





While earthquakes are common in California, a 3.6-magnitude quake — considered a moderate hazard on the Richter scale (Richter scale) — struck near the Disneyland resort at 6:41 AM EDT / 3:41 AM PT Pacific today.



Although no damage has been reported in this case, earthquakes of this magnitude often cause minor damage to surrounding structures. A Southern California news source, the Orange County Register, reported:

A small earthquake occurred early Sunday morning, with its epicenter off the coast of Orange County.

The 3.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 3:41 a.m., about 14.5 miles southwest of Newport Beach, according to the US Geological Survey, and 15.5 miles southwest of Laguna Beach.

It was at a depth of nine kilometers.

Although today’s earthquake was nothing to worry about, the 2019 earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale triggered an alarm at Disneyland Resort, although no permanent damage occurred. At the time, ABC News 7 shared:

Visitors to Disneyland got a lot more than they expected on Friday night, and they definitely felt it, and even saw the direct impact from the earthquake.

The man noticed the lights swaying and quietly heard him say “what an earthquake” as they swayed constantly.

The park has evacuated people who were on the Millennium Falcon Expedition and temporarily several other popular attractions including Space Mountain.

A full list of incidents at the Disneyland Resort can be found here.

Have you ever had an earthquake while on vacation in Anaheim, California?

