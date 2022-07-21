Activist says San Francisco criminal justice system rocked by ‘earthquake’ under new DA system





A San Francisco activist told Fox News that the city next to the bay will change drastically as a result of the new district attorney.

“There will be a fundamental change,” said Richie Greenberg, founder of the campaign movement to summon Chesa Bowden. “We’re having an earthquake here in the criminal justice system.”

After San Francisco voters summoned Bowden in June, Brock Jenkins was appointed as a district attorney by Mayor of London Post. Previously worked as a DA Assistant from 2014 to 2021.

Jenkins resigned as DA assistant under Bowden in October 2021, citing “growing dissatisfaction with the direction of the office,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Cheesa Bowden’s backers react to San Francisco District Attorney’s call for finding

Brock Jenkins is expected to be appointed San Francisco’s newest district attorney after the ousting of its former president, Chesa Bowden, in a June impeachment vote. (Fox San Francisco)

“There will be a period of time now under the new DA, Brooke Jenkins, that trust in the attorney general’s office has to be rebuilt with voters, with San Franciscans, with business leaders here, with business owners, as well as tourists,” Greenberg told Fox News.

After years of leadership under progressive prosecutors such as Kamala Harris, George Gascon and most recently Bowden, Greenberg said he is excited to see how Jenkin’s policies will affect the city.

“We’re all looking forward to cleaning this up now,” Greenberg said of drug and homelessness issues in San Francisco. “Brock Jenkins talks about dealing with the drug dealers who drive into the kind of pockets of drug dens all over San Francisco.”

Osted does not rule San Francisco de Chiesa Bowden outside another office

Two people looking at things on the street in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco. (Fox News Digital/John Michael Rush)

“We’ve all been deeply affected by the rampage of these criminals on the streets here with almost impunity,” Greenberg continued.

Jenkins, who considers herself a progressive prosecutor, said during the impeachment campaign that Bowden was too tough. He abolished monetary bail for the defendants and declared that minors would not be tried as adults, no matter how serious the crime. Jenkins said she would like to use those tools available to prosecutors at their discretion, according to the Associated Press.

The attorney general says George Gascon summons the efforts of the united Los Angeles residents who suffer from high crime rates

Chesa Boudin enters his electoral night party.

“We all have hope now that Brooke Jenkins will keep her promise to deal with the drug dealers and help stamp out the kind of scenes that are repeated over and over again throughout parts of town that have gone unabated, caused by former Gascon and Da Chiesa Bowden.”

Jenkins, a week into her new job, fired at least 15 employees from the attorney general’s office.

The new San Francisco District Attorney issued a statement last week saying that she has made “challenging, but significant changes to my management team and staff that will help advance my vision of restoring a sense of safety in San Francisco by holding serious and repeat offenders accountable and implementing smart criminal justice reforms.” “.

“Having an actual attorney general, a competent, strong attorney general, and her team … would make a very fundamental change,” Greenberg said.

“We all got our fingers crossed,” he continued.

Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

John Michael Rush is a Producer/Co-writer for Fox News Digital Originals.

