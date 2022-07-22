France and the WHO commit to further work together to improve the global health architecture





On 18 July 2022, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, was in Paris to meet high-level French officials and share views on France’s future directions –

collaboration of WHO. IN dconversation with President Macron, Dr. Tedros emphasized France’s central role as a champion of global investment in the health sector. dr. Tedros congratulated President Macron on his personal commitment to ACT-A. They identified what worked and discussed what could be improved from an equity lens, outlining options for the future of the ACT-A mechanism. The partners confirmed the importance of the WHO Academy for the training of the global workforce, as the increased French support to the Academy turns the Academy into an essential vector for health action at country level. WHO also thanked the Government of France for its support for WHO Office in Lyon. France has a leading role in shaping a stronger and more inclusive emergency health care, response and resilience architecture. France confirmed its support for the development of a global agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. dr. Braun, Minister of Health and Prevention, appreciates Dr. Tedros’ recognition of French leadership in emergency preparedness and response. They also discussed aligning national and global efforts to reshape health systems focused on primary health care (PHC), with a focus on health promotion and disease prevention. The country and WHO share a vision of strengthening health systems that would have better capacities to prepare and respond to health emergencies, based on equity, solidarity and efficiency supported by consistent One health access. In his conversation with Dr. Zacharopoulou, Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in charge of Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, Dr. Tedros engaged in a lively discussion on the way forward for women’s health and a strong new collaboration on women’s health and rights. They recognized access and innovation as key drivers of investment in global health, in close collaboration with UNITAID. They shared information on how France and the World Health Organization can better achieve results together with other global health stakeholders at the country level with regard to the Global Action Plan for SDG3 and the One Health approach. *** Over recent years, France has expanded its already strong support for multilateralism through: France contributed US$148.7 million in 20-21, including US$105.8 million in voluntary contributions (VK) – doubling of support compared to 2018-2019. France increased flexibility its allocations with 50% of its VC dedicated to thematic funding for Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) and $7.2 million in the Core Voluntary Contributions Account (CVCA);

The French commitment to the WHO Academy will reach 120 million euros over five years, which will enable the construction of its headquarters, the recruitment of a team and the creation of content;

There was a new 50 million euros in support for the Health Systems & Response Connector announced in February 2022.

