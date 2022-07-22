Earthquake info: Strong mag. 5.9 earthquake – 54 km south of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma), on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:37 pm (GMT +6:30)





July 22, 2022, 10:5624 minutes ago

2.9

6 km59 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 10: 3149 minutes ago

3.3

1 km64 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 10: 001 hour and 20 minutes ago

2.6

2 km 52 km south of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More since Jul 22, 2022 09:251 hours 55 minutes

2.9

1 km51 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 09:172 hours 3 minutes ago

2.9

1 km47 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 09: 002 hours and 20 minutes ago

2.2

3 km58 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 08: 432 h 37 min

4.2

4.2

3 km54 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 08:402 hours and 40 minutes ago

2.7

1 km64 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 08:153 hours ago

2.7

2 km50 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 08:023 hours ago

2.7

1 km52 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 07: 374 hours ago

2.5

1 km48 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 07:284 hours ago

2.5

1 km50 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 07:264 hours ago

2.2

2 km66 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 06: 505 hours ago

2.9

1 km50 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 06: 335 hours ago

2.4

3 km49 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 22, 2022 06:035 hours ago

3.1

2 km44 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 05: 466 hours ago

2.4

1 km53 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 05: 246 hours ago

2.6

1 km42 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 04:457 hours ago

3.4

3 km42 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 04: 297 hours ago

2.5

1 km64 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 22, 2022 04:227 hours ago

3.0

5 km37 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 03: 318 hours ago

2.6

1 km51 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 02: 459 hours ago

2.8

1 km49 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 22, 2022 01:4310 hours ago

3.4

2 km53 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 22, 2022 01:3910 hours ago

3.0

1 km59 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 01: 2410 hours ago

2.8

1 km64 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 01:1210 hours ago

2.2

1 km53 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 22, 2022 01:0510 hours ago

2.9

1 km58 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 22, 2022 00:5710 hours ago

2.5

1 km50 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 22, 2022 00:4811 hours ago

2.2

1 km50 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 22, 2022 00:1511 hours ago

2.4

1 km57 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 22, 2022 00:1011 hours ago

3.1

1 km52 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 22, 2022 00: 0411 hours ago

3.0

5 km65 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 23:1812 hours ago

3.5

3 km51 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 22:4413 hours ago

3.7

2 km55 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 22: 4113 hours ago

2.8

2.8

1 km54 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 22:2213 hours ago

5.0

10 km55 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 21:4414 hours ago

2.8

1 km51 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

2.8

2 km49 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

3.4

3 km48 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 21: 2014 hours ago

2.6

2 km50 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 21:1114 hours ago

2.6

3 km48 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

2.7

2 km48 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

3.0

1 km53 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

2.4

1 km63 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

2.7

1 km51 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

2.8

2 km55 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 19:5415 hours ago

2.5

1 km59 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 19:4616 hours ago

2.9

1 km60 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 19: 4116 hours ago

2.7

1 km53 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 19:3716 hours ago

3.0

1 km56 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

4.6

1 km55 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 19: 2516 hours ago

3.5

1 km55 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 19:2216 hours ago

3.3

2 km57 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 19: 1216 hours ago

2.9

1 km53 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

3.5

2 km51 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 19:0516 hours ago

2.7

1 km55 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

3.1

2 km58 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

2.5

3 km54 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More Jul 21, 2022 18: 5016 hours ago

3.7

2 km57 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 18:4917 hours ago

2.6

1 km52 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

3.7

2 km56 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

3.3

1 km57 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 18:4017 hours ago

3.0

2 km58 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 18:2617 hours ago

3.2

1 km51 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

2.9

1 km51 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

2.9

1 km54 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

3.3

3 km60 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 17:5717 hours ago

3.7

5 km37 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 17:4718 hours ago

3.0

2 km51 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 17:3918 hours ago

3.0

2 km49 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

3.5

5 km69 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 17:1818 hours ago

3.9

2 km47 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) more Jul 21, 2022 17:1518 hours ago

3.6

5 km54 km S of Keng Tung, Kengtung District, Shan State, Myanmar (Burma) More

