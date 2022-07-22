70 years since the 1952 earthquake has left Kern on shaky ground





It was the largest earthquake in Southern California since 1857.

Twelve people were killed when a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the White Wolf Fault, 23 miles south of Bakersfield. The earthquake caused damage to 50 million people across Kern County. Experts say much of the harm stems from the belief that the mistake was not so dangerous.

“At the time, I think they were used to these earthquakes hitting the surface level. So when the 1952 earthquake happened, it was partly a slip-slip fault but also had a big backslip, so it released a lot of energy,” said Gabriel Tip, M.D. Earthquakes at Caltech. Tepp is working in the lab to study how earthquakes can be better predicted.

The 1952 earthquake revealed more about what happens to our surface when an earthquake of this magnitude strikes. Dr. Lucy Jones, one of California’s leading experts on these tremors, told us 20 years ago that this quake was unique to a seismologist at the time. The vertical movement of the earthquake is contrary to what they expected, especially for this fault.

Tepp says they are still learning more about the White Wolf Fault and how earthquakes move into the strike slip fault. After the 2019 earthquakes at Ridgecrest, she said, seismologists can now look at how the tremors travel from one fault to the next.

“Now we have to keep in mind that you can have two faults or five faults, or even ten faults. Then you get that chain reaction and you end up with a much bigger earthquake than you intended,” Tip said. Large due to one fault, it can start at neighboring faults or jump from one fault to another.”

Recent studies have explored the impact of oil drilling on faults, suggesting that the White Wolf Fault was particularly prone to earthquakes due to its proximity to the Wheeler Ridge oil field.

“We’re trying to take what we know now and apply it to what was recorded at the time, even though at the time they didn’t have the same technology,” Tip said.

By better understanding the forces that caused the 7.5 million earthquake 70 years ago, scientists hope this will improve our chances of predicting reactions within the Earth’s surface and bring us closer to understanding when those large interactions might strike.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turnto23.com/news/local-news/70-years-since-1952-earthquake-left-kern-on-shaky-ground The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos