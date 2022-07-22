The pandemic instrument should be legally binding, is the conclusion of the INB meeting





INB members agreed that the new international instrument on pandemic prevention should be legally binding

The final decision on the new instrument will be made by the World Health Assembly according to Article 19 WHO Constitution

The INB will next meet in December 2022 and will report on progress to the World Health Assembly in May 2023.

Several INB2 sessions were publicly broadcast online, including a session dealing with the potential substance of a future agreement, recorded and available here. The INB process is broad and inclusive with strong engagement open to all 194 WHO Member States, as well as relevant stakeholders from around the world, including UN agencies, intergovernmental organizations and non-state actors in official relations with WHO. The WHO Secretariat also conducts global public hearings to support the work of the INB; the first round of hearings was held in April 2022, and the second round is expected to take place in September this year. dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, addressed INB members and welcomed this historic step forward in protecting families and communities everywhere from the threats of future pandemics. He thanked all member states and relevant stakeholders for their commitment and engagement in the process so far. "The importance of a legally binding instrument cannot be overstated: it will be our common legacy for future generations," he said. INB recognized the work on amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) and the need for coherence and complementarity between the two streams of work. INB Co-Chair, Ms Precious Matsoso of South Africa, said: "Today's decision is an important first step in our critical work together. But we still have many hills to climb. It is a journey that will require us all to be together. We, as co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, are grateful that we are counting on committed member states and determined members of the Office to achieve success in our joint work."

