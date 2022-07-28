Prayers flow after a strong earthquake in Abra





MANILA, Philippines – Prayers from around the world poured into the Philippines after the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Abra province and shook other parts of Luzon on Wednesday.

The ambassadors of the Philippines to the United States, China, Japan and France, in separate statements, addressed their thoughts and prayers for the sake of the country, especially those affected.

“Send my thoughts and prayers to those affected by [earthquake] In Abra and neighboring governorates. And US Ambassador Mary Kay Carlson posted on the social networking site Twitter, “The United States offers its condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.”

We pray for everyone’s safety after 7.3 degrees [earthquake]Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko also shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the French Embassy in the Philippines and Micronesia said: “Sending our thoughts and prayers to those affected by [earthquake] in Abra and the neighboring governorates.

“[France] She stands by the Philippines as the country has been hit hard by yet another natural disaster. All our thoughts go to the victims and the people affected by the devastation caused by the earthquake,” French Ambassador Michel Bocuse continued.

On the other hand, besides praying for the country, China has expressed its willingness to provide assistance to the Philippines.

“On behalf of the Chinese Embassy, ​​I would like to extend my thoughts and prayers to the Philippine government and the Filipino people affected by the Luzon earthquake this morning,” Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian posted on the social media giant Facebook.

“We are ready to extend a helping hand to the Philippine side for disaster relief. I believe that under the leadership of President Marcos Jr., the Filipino people will be able to overcome difficulties and resume normal life as soon as possible. Let us all stay safe.”

Similarly, Australia said it was ready to provide assistance if needed.

The embassy is monitoring the following situation [earthquake] And keep in touch with the Philippine government and partners to assess needs. Australia is ready to respond if necessary.

The EU delegation to the Philippines similarly said that their “thoughts are with the previously affected population [earthquake] Especially in the Abra area.

As of the afternoon of July 27, the death toll from the earthquake had risen to four, according to the Ministry of the Interior and the local government.

