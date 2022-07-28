Hundreds of aftershocks from the earthquake that hit northern Philippines





Anxious residents slept outside after hundreds of aftershocks jolted the northern Philippines earthquake, local residents said Thursday, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. headed to the area to inspect the damage. Five people were killed and more than 150 injured when a 7.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the sparsely populated Abra county Wednesday morning, authorities said. The powerful quake rippled through the mountainous region, toppling buildings, triggering landslides and shaking tall towers hundreds of kilometers away in the capital, Manila. “The aftershocks happen about every 20 minutes, 15 minutes since yesterday,” said Reggie Tolentino, a restaurateur in Banguid, the provincial capital of Abra. “Many slept outside last night, almost every family.” Hundreds of buildings were damaged or destroyed, roads were closed due to landslides and power was cut off in affected counties. Police chief Colonel Mali Kula told AFP that the strength of the earthquake was “very little”. “We don’t have a lot of people at the evacuation sites even though a lot of people are staying on the streets because of the aftershocks,” Cola said. “A lesson is back to normal.” The local seismological agency said more than 800 aftershocks have been recorded since the quake struck, including 24 that were strong enough to be felt. In Vigan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a tourist destination in the Ilocos Sur province, the centuries-old structures built during the Spanish colonial period have been damaged. Governor Jeremias Singson told Teleradyo that 460 buildings in the county have been damaged, including the Bantay Bell Tower, which has partially collapsed. “Our tourism industry and small business owners have been really affected,” Singson said. The Philippines is regularly rocked by earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin. Wednesday’s quake was one of the strongest recorded in the Philippines in recent years, and was felt across large swathes of Luzon Island, the most populous island in the archipelago. In October 2013, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Bohol in the central Philippines, killing more than 200 people and causing landslides. Old churches in the birthplace of Catholicism in the Philippines have been badly damaged. Nearly 400,000 were displaced and tens of thousands of homes were damaged. The strong earthquake altered the landscape of the island and the “earth rupture” pushed a piece of land about three metres, resulting in the formation of a wall of rocks above the epicenter. In 1990, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the northern Philippines caused a ground fault extending over a hundred kilometers. The death toll was estimated at more than 1,200, with extensive damage to buildings in Manila.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/rest-of-world/hundreds-of-aftershocks-shake-earthquake-hit-northern-philippines/articleshow/93175010.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos