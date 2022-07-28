Earthquake City Council held in Elgin, South Carolina





There have been 70 earthquakes in the Lugoff Elgin region since late December.

COLOMBIA, SC – The town of Elgin held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss the swarm of earthquakes that has hit the area since December.

A panel of experts — including the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Duke Energy, SCDOT, and an insurance agent — answered as many questions as possible.

They told residents that there is limited protection for mobile home owners related to earthquake insurance. They also talked about Lake Wateree and that the dam is secure, safe and subject to regular checks.

There have been 70 earthquakes in the Lugoff Elgin region since late December. The strongest was a 3.6 earthquake that struck in early July. It was also the strongest earthquake in South Carolina in eight years.

Experts point out that the earthquakes are part of a swarm that appears to be the longest in the state’s history. The earthquake also brought with it a rumble that was widely felt that included degrees in the mid-30s. Some of these felt as distant as Charlotte.

The cause of this swarm is still being investigated, but earlier this month the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released a report that suggested nearby Lake Watery may be responsible. They believe that the initial earthquake in late December may have allowed water from the Watery River to seep into new fissures that opened from the original December earthquake, which has now caused additional tremors in the area.

The researchers placed recording devices in the area to collect more data about the earthquakes.

Earthquakes occur all over the state but most are located near the coast. Approximately 70 percent of earthquakes occur in the coastal plain, and most of them occur in the Lowcountry.

Back in 1886, Charleston was hit by a catastrophic earthquake. Its strength was estimated at 7.3, and it was felt in faraway places, Cuba and New York. At least 60 people were killed, and thousands of buildings were damaged.

