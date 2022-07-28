Aftershocks rock the Philippines after a deadly earthquake | News | DW





At least five people were killed in the powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rocked the northern provinces of the Philippines on Wednesday. On Thursday, officials said more than 800 aftershocks were recorded after the quake.

“The aftershocks happen about every 20 minutes, and 15 minutes since yesterday,” said Reggie Tolentino, a restaurateur in Banguid, the provincial capital of Abra. “Many slept outside last night, almost every family.”

More than 150 people were injured in the earthquake that hit Abra governorate on Wednesday morning. Most of the deaths were due to exposure to collapsed structures or debris.

The earthquake also destroyed buildings, cracked bridges and triggered landslides.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected the damage in the area. It also evaluated search and rescue operations as well as relief operations.

On Wednesday, earthquakes were felt in remote areas of the capital, Manila, where high-rise buildings were evacuated.

The epicenter of the earthquake is in Abra Governorate

The epicenter of the earthquake was near the town of Lagangelang in Abra County. The county has a population of 250,000 and is surrounded by rugged mountains.

A hospital in Abra partially collapsed in the wake of the quake, but local officials said no injuries were found at the site.

“We are still seeing aftershocks,” Lagangelang Mayor Rufflin Villamor, near the epicenter, told DZRH radio.

President Marcos’ office said it had sent rescue and relief teams to the area.

Buildings have been evacuated further

Eric Singson, a congressman from nearby Ilocos Sur county, told DZMM radio station that the quake was strongly felt there as well.

“The earthquake lasted 30 seconds or more. I thought my house was going to fall,” he said.

“Right now, we’re trying to reach people… at the moment there are aftershocks so we’re out of our house.”

Meanwhile, in Manila, the city’s rail systems were shut down and major buildings including the Senate were evacuated.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of faults across the Pacific Ocean where 90% of the world’s earthquakes occur.

zc, ss / dj (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/aftershocks-rock-philippines-after-deadly-earthquake/a-62606901 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos