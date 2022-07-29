



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said there would be more casualties if the magnitude-7 earthquake in Apra were to occur in densely populated areas such as the National Capital Region (NCR), Joseph Morong’s “24 Oras” reports. Thursday.

“If it’s in a densely populated area like Metro Manila, I’m sure the victims have fallen. The term ‘The Big One’ was originally coined for a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that would result from the West Valley Fault,” said PHIVOLCS Deputy Director Teresito Bacolcol.

If the West Valley Fault in Metro Manila moved, it could cause a 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

PHIVOLCS said earlier that at least 35,000 casualties would be recorded and nearly 100,000 people would be injured, with the potential cost of damage being 2.3 trillion pesos.

The West Valley Fault is far from the Abra River Fault, which caused the earthquake of magnitude 7 on Wednesday morning.

“It has no effect, the alternator is far away (has no effect, it was far from the alternator),” Bakulkul said.

PHIVOLCS said Cebu and Davao also have seismic faults but not along the West Valley Fault.

The active fault in Sibu is the Pogo Volt, which is capable of producing a 6.3 magnitude earthquake.

Davao has five seismic faults side-by-side and only short ones. The most active fault is the Laxon fault line, which can produce a 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

There have been strong earthquakes recorded in Cebu and Davao before. However, PHIVOLCS said it is not expected to be as severe as the dreaded “The Big One.”

“Indian Janon Kasi of course Mas Maraming Tao Sa Metro Manila (it’s not severe because of course a lot of people are in metro Manila), and fault beyond Metro Manila is capable of causing earthquake with greater strength,” Paculcol said.

In 1924, an 8-magnitude earthquake hit Davao City, but it was deep and far from the surface.

“The volume is high but they are in the deepest part. Yesterday at 15 kilometers from the surface it is easier to shake what is on the surface,” Bakulkul said.

(The pot is high but they are in the deepest part. Yesterday, it was 15 kilometers from the surface, we felt it a lot because it was near the surface).

PHIVOLCS said it’s safer to walk away, grab and cover rather than rush out of the house or building during an earthquake.

“But if you’re absolutely sure the building has been constructed correctly, you should feel pretty good about it, for the building to sway. It’s a crowded area with no tall buildings, you’d still duck, cover, stick and go out into the open. Danger of falling debris,” Bakulkul said. You’ll be less because if there were no tall buildings.” – Richa Noriega/Pap, GMA News

