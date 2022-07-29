Magnitude 7.0 earthquake leaves 5 dead, 130 injured in northern Philippines





An earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale hit the Philippines, causing more than 50 landslides and killing at least five people.

The earthquake struck north of Luzon, the Philippines’ most populous island, Wednesday morning at a depth of six miles, killing at least five and injuring 130 people, according to authorities.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Abra region, known for its mountainous terrain and deep valleys. The impact caused about $687 million in damage to infrastructure and affected more than 21,000 people, the Philippines’ National Center for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management said.

“The floor shook as if I was on a hammock and the lights suddenly went out. We rushed out of the office, I heard screaming and some of my buddies were crying,” Michael Bryants, a safety officer at Abra, told The Associated Press. “It was the strongest earthquake I’ve ever felt and I thought the Earth would open up.”

58 landslides were reported, damaging hundreds of homes and many schools and hospitals. Historic sites dating back centuries, including Vigan Cathedral and the Pantai Bell Tower (as seen in the video below), have also crumbled among terrified residents and visitors.

A villager was reportedly killed after he was hit by falling concrete slabs in his home in Abra. Another man in Bengit County was crushed to death after a small building collapsed.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who visited Abra on Thursday, said electricity had been restored to most areas of the region, but residents’ access to water remained a problem.

“I urge everyone to remain alert and prioritize safety in light of the potential for aftershocks after the strong earthquake,” Cheng Bernos, APRA representative, wrote in a statement. We are monitoring the situation on the ground and collecting information on the extent of the damage caused to the governorate. My office is also actively coordinating with relevant authorities on what can be done to help families and communities hard hit by this earthquake.”

The Philippines is one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries, as it lies along the Pacific Ring where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

Featured image via Edison M.Aducul/Philippine Information Agency

