As it happens: a 7.0-magnitude earthquake on July 27

The death toll from the 7.0-magnitude earthquake in North Luzon has risen to five, with 116 reported missing, according to data from the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management. Authorities are still investigating the death of another person and the loss of four others.

Abra County has declared a state of disaster due to the devastation caused by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that hit northern Luzon on Wednesday (July 27th).

The declaration of a state of disaster gives the local government access to disaster relief funds and freezes the prices of basic commodities.

Japan says it is ready to work with the Philippines in providing support to communities affected by the 7-0 earthquake.

“We stand in solidarity with the Filipino nation in the face of these difficult times. Kasama nyo kami!” Japan’s ambassador to the Philippines said on Twitter.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan “Tots” Ople said the department is allocating a support and assistance fund of 20 million pesos to families of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck North Luzon.

“This is just an initial allocation to help families of Filipino workers affected by the earthquake. I have directed the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to provide assistance immediately and see what other forms of assistance the DMW can provide,” says Opel.

“We will wait for the damage assessment report prepared by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to identify the most affected areas and regions so that we can prioritize the families of foreign workers there,” Opel adds.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Arrive in Vigan, Ilocos Sur to inspect the damage caused by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “taken off to Abra to check the situation, inspect the damage and brief him on rescue and relief efforts there” at about 8:00 am.

Globe Telecom is closely monitoring the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that struck northern Luzon and other parts of the island group early Wednesday morning, sending communication support to the hardest-hit areas.

Globe moved quickly to deploy a free call, free shipping and free WiFi terminal at Bangued Plaza in Abra, next to the town of Lagangilang, the epicenter of the 7.0 earthquake that destroyed buildings, heritage sites and other structures across the province.

Affected residents can make free calls to their loved ones and charge their mobile phones at Globe’s Free Calling, Charging and Calling Station, set up in collaboration with the local Bangued government. This service will remain available for at least three days.

Local government secretary Benjamin Abalus Jr. said in a palace briefing that the death toll from the North Luzon earthquake had risen to four.

Representative Eric Gu Yap (Benguet) promised quick help to voters affected by the magnitude 7 earthquake that hit the northern Philippines on Wednesday.

“For those who need relief, the Congressional Benguet District is working on the needs and we are looking for affected families, homes and villages and we will send relief items,” says Yap.

He says he will also help the family of a construction worker who was killed in the earthquake. The star: Artemio Domlau

Star reported that as of 11:46 a.m., Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said all four railways had resumed operations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the “immediate mobilization of rescue and relief teams” after the powerful earthquake that shook parts of the northern Philippines.

Press Secretary Trixie Angelis-Korse said Marcus is coordinating with NDRRMC and DSWD to send rescue and relief teams to Abra.

“He will immediately fly to the area as soon as everything is cleared up,” she adds.

The National Disaster and Emergency Management Commission says it has received a report of a death in La Trinidad, Benguet, due to the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that shook the northern Philippines.

Other effects observed in the Cordillera Administrative District are the reported landslide incidents in Bengit; Damage has been reported in Lagangalingan, Abra and Mountain Province; With the signal and power cut off (Benguet Smart Cells).

Senator. Amy Marcus reports that the bell towers of Pantai, Laoag, and Sarat have been damaged. She added that some of the heritage houses collapsed along with other structures in Quinon, Paraiso, Bagodud, Ilocos Norte and Abayao. – Xave Gregory

Subway 3 operations resumed at 10:12 a.m., both limits, with 17 trains running.

Meanwhile, train operations for the Purple Line remained suspended until 10:25 a.m.

“We will advise resuming operations once all clearing activities, safety checks and assessments have been completed. Please bear with us,” LRT-2 says in a statement.

Quoting a report from the Cordillera Police Director, Brig. The general. Ronald Lee, NDRRMC, said the landslide occurred along Governor Bado Dangwa National Road, particularly in Boroan, Longilong, Datakan, Kapangan and Benguet.

“The road is impassable, and motorists heading to Baikek, Kabangan and Kibungan are advised to take the Labuig-Datakan road,” she added.

Cordillera Civil Defense reported that staff and patients at Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center were evacuated this morning after the strong earthquake.

Representative Cheng Bernos (APRA) said the earthquake “caused damage to many families and institutions.”

“We are monitoring the situation on the ground and gathering information on the extent of the damage in the county. My office is also actively coordinating with the relevant authorities on what can be done to help families and communities severely affected by this earthquake, he adds.

The Philippine National Railways stated that “its flights to Metro North and Metro South will be temporarily suspended until the tracks are approved by our engineering department” after the earthquake.

The administration of LRT-2 and MRT-3 says they have suspended their operations after the strong earthquake.

“Assessment of all facilities and systems is ongoing,” MRT-3 management says in a tweet.

LRT-2 operations were temporarily suspended due to the earthquake. The Safety and Engineering team is currently performing a safe check at the stations.

An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck the northern Philippines at 8:43 am on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake measured 7.3 on the Richter scale and was located at 17.63°N, 120.74°E – 002 kmN and 20°E from Lagangelang (Abra).

Get the latest update on the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that rocked the northern Philippines on July 27, Monday.

Photo: Phivolcs / Chest

