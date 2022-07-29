A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hits the South Korean region. Two suffer minor injuries – The New Indian Express





by PTI

AMBIKApur (Reuters) – A moderate earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hit some parts of the Korean region in North Chhattisgarh in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

Two employees of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) suffered minor injuries when they fell while trying to get to safety when sensing the tremor inside an underground coal mine in the area.

This is the second time this month that the region has reported an earthquake with a magnitude of more than 4.

On July 11, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the same area in the region.

A government official here said, “People felt a 4.6-magnitude earthquake in the area around Baikunthpur city, the headquarters of the Korea region adjacent to Madhya Pradesh, at about 12.56 am. The epicenter was 16 kilometers deep from the earth’s surface.” .

It was a moderate-grade earthquake and did not cause any significant damage, he said, adding that it may, however, cause damage to kocha (mud) houses.

Korea collector Kuldeep Sharma said minor tremors were felt in the area and so far no property or life loss from the aftershocks has been reported.

He said local officials have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and report whether or not damage has occurred.

According to the initial report, two SECL employees who were inside the Charcha underground coal mines sustained minor injuries when they fell while trying to get out after sensing the tremors.

A SECL official said the infected staff were taken to a local hospital, where they were transferred to a private hospital in Bilaspur district for further treatment.

He added that their condition stated that they are out of danger.

