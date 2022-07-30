2 teens from Seattle among missing in Nepal after devastating earthquake





SEATTLE – The death toll from the earthquake in Nepal has risen to more than 4,600 – and many people are missing, including two teenagers from Seattle.

The Mulla and Schumacher families remain optimistic that they will find their 19-year-old daughters, Billy Mulla and Sidney Schumacher.

The two girls were walking the Langtang Trail. On Tuesday, they received news that the girls are not in the village of Kyangin Gompa, where there are known survivors.

The teens had just graduated from Garfield High School and were taking a trip around the world, with a layover in Nepal.

The family said an anthropologist reported seeing Monday on April 24, just a day before a 7.8 earthquake hit Nepal and aftershocks devastated nearby villages.

“I think you caught me in a low moment, but it’s so hard to wait and so helpless,” said Sydney’s mother Diane Schumacher.

One of the villages that have been wiped out is Langtang, near the last known camping site for girls, according to the family.

Schumacher had just received word that her daughter was not in Kyangin Gompa, where there are known survivors and the family had hoped the girls would hide.

“It made me visit the dark place where I am afraid we will never find them,” said Gompa.

Paul Schumacher is the older brother of Sydney. He took the same hiking trip three years ago and knows what kind of conditions girls face.

“You’re walking down a valley between two peaks 4,000 feet high,” said Paul Schumacher.

Since the earthquake, he’s been searching the internet for news and thinking about ways he can help.

“I’m just trying to go there, and I want to get a helicopter and go to places where I think I can be and look,” said Paul Schumacher.

It is a despair that two families feel because they hope for the best, but fear the worst.

“We don’t think our daughters are more valuable than all the other people trying to save, but they are our daughters, and we need to get them back,” said Diana Schumacher.

Families set up a mutual fund to help find Billy and Sydney. Click on the link below:

https://life.indiegogo.com/fundraisers/1244905

