GeoVera, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Safeco – InsuranceNewsNet





New Jersey, USA – (SBWIRE) – 07/30/2022 – Advance Market Analytics has published a new research publication on “Earthquake Insurance Market Insights, to 2027” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explanatory tables and charts in an elegant format. In the study, you will find new and evolving trends, drivers, constraints, and opportunities resulting from targeting the relevant stakeholders of the market. The growth of the earthquake insurance market has been primarily driven by increased spending on research and development worldwide.

Some of the major players identified in the study are: Farmers Insurance Group (US), Allstate (US), State Farm (US), Liberty Mutual (US), Nationwide (US), USAA (US), Safeco (US), Mapfre (Spain), GeoVera (US), Munich Re (Germany).

Scope of an earthquake insurance report Earthquake insurance is the property insurance that is paid to the policyholder in the event of earthquake damage. It has a high deductible, which makes earthquake insurance useful if the whole house is destroyed, but not useful if only the house is damaged. The premium may vary depending on the materials used in the homes such as wood, the location and the probability of an earthquake. After a major earthquake, insurance companies stopped selling coverage for a few weeks. Different government regulations in different countries are increasing the demand for earthquake insurance.

The headings and market subsections are highlighted below: By Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance), End Users (Personal, Commercial), Coverage (Housing Coverage, Personal Property Coverage, Additional Living Expenses), Distribution Channel ( online, insurance broker)

Market Drivers: Benefits such as personal property coverage fuel market growth Increased prevalence of natural disasters

Market trends: property insurance is now made to compensate the insured for the financial impact

Opportunities: Increase per capita income

The area covered is: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level division: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia and France Poland, Israel, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Addressed in Global Earthquake Insurance Market Table of Content: Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Driving Force Product Study Objective and Research Scope of Earthquake Insurance Market Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – Basic Information of Earthquake Insurance Market. Chapter 3: Presenting Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities for Earthquake Insurance Chapter 4: Presenting the Earthquake Insurance Market Factor Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Brand Analysis. 5: View by Type, End User, and Region/Country 2015-2020 Chapter 6: Assessment of Leading Manufacturers in the Earthquake Insurance Market Consisting of Competitive Landscape, Cloud Analysis, BCG Matrix and Company Profile Chapter 7: Market Assessment by Countries and Manufacturers/Company With the share of revenue and sales by major countries in these different regions (2021-2027) Chapter 8 and 9: Appendix presentation, methodology and data source

Finally, Earthquake Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and businesses.

Thanks for reading this article; You can also have an individual section or issue a report by region such as North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or Latin America and Southeast Asia.

