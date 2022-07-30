Pokemon Go Dialga Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, and Action Range





Pokemon Go has brought back another Legendary Pokemon for a limited time. Dialga, the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond cover monster, appears in five-star raids through July 31, giving you another chance to add one to your collection if you missed it before. Here are some tips to help you catch Dialga before she leaves the game again.

Dialga raid hours

Dialga will appear as a five-star raid leader from July 22 to July 31, giving you just over a week to catch him. You will have the most chances to get Legendary Pokemon on July 27, during the Pokemon Go’s Raid Hour event. More Dialga raids will be taking place in the gyms from 6-7pm local time that evening, giving you more opportunities to challenge the Time Dragon.

Dialga Weaknesses

With a dragon/steel type combination, Dialga withstands a handful of common types and has only two real weak points: land and combat. You will have the best chance of defeating Dialga if you assemble your team with Pokemon of those types.

The best dialga counters

Here are some Pokemon and recommended moves to use when fighting Dialga:

GroundGroudon: Mud-Slap, EarthquakeRhyperior: Mud-Slap, EarthquakeGarchomp: Mud Shot, Earth PowerGolurk: Mud-Slap, Earth PowerExcadrill: Mud-Slap, EarthquakeTherian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth CloseHightingMachamp: Counterer, Dynoom Punch, counter, Hariyama: counter, dynamic punch, mega luboni: low kick, focus blast: counter, dynamic punch, best déjà motion combination

If you plan to use Dialga as a steel type attacker, you will need to teach him Fast Attack Metal Claw and Charged Attack Iron Head. This action set will give her an edge over rock, ice and fantasy Pokemon.

Another option is to draw on the writing of Dialga’s dragon by teaching her Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor. Although dragon attacks are only very effective against other Pokemon dragons, they will deal neutral damage to every other type except steel and fairy, making Dialga a good general attacker.

Pokemon Go still has some activities lined up before the end of July, including the Hisuian Discoveries event. You can see everything happening in the game this month in the July Events Report.

