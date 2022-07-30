The Travel of True Kings to Earthquakes II





Herriman, Utah (Friday, July 29, 2022) – The Real Monarchs (2-12-2, 8 points, 10 west) will travel west to face Earthquakes II on Sunday, July 31 with kick-off at 7:00 p.m. MT. Monarch will be looking to build on his recent success at the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational as the team beat Chelsea’s U-21 side in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw, while also beating Wolverhampton Wanderer FC 2 under-21 team. -0.

Sunday’s game, as well as all Real Monarchs matches this season, will be broadcast live via www.MLSnextPro.com.

Real Monarchs vs Earthquakes IIPayPal Park, San Jose, CA Sunday, July 31 at 7:00 p.m. MT

Sunday RM vs SJ Game Notes Online

An Adobe PDF copy of the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro game guide can be found here ahead of Sunday’s competition between Real Monarchs and Sporting Kansas City II. Members of the media who are looking to receive the document as an attachment or have further questions are requested to contact Meg van Dyk at RSL Communications by email at [email protected]

2022 records: Real Monarchs (2-12-2, 8 points); Earthquakes 2 (8-6-3, 28 points)

Head to Head: In the first game of the two teams in the MLS NEXT Pro, Earthquakes II defeated Real Monarchs 1-0 in a 90-minute battle. The Monarchs will travel to San Jose hoping to return the favor.

MLS NEXT Pro Invitational

Last week, Real Monarchs hosted the inaugural edition of the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational, facing Premier League side Chelsea FC U-21 and Wolves U-21. The Monarchs have five out of six potential points behind a solid display from RSL Homegrown goalkeeper Gavin Beavers in both games. The goalkeeper saved decisively and scored his penalty kick in a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Chelsea, before earning his third penalty shootout in five matches to score a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton.

The Real Monarchs also saw goals from defender Golden Mafwenta and midfielders Pedro Fonseca and Tyrone Mondi during the call. Mafwenta’s goal was his first since signing with Real Monarchs on April 27. In addition, defender Aziz Kayondo scored his assist for the Monarchs since joining the club at the end of April.

In addition to his phenomenal call-up play, the Beavers recently earned another call-up with the U-19 men’s national team, his third call-up of the year. Homegrown will miss the match with Earthquakes II while attending Camp U-19 from July 25 to August 2 in Carson, California.

Outside the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational, the Real Monarchs won their last two games at Zions Bank Stadium, defeating Timbers 2 4-0 and Sporting Kansas City II 1-0. In addition to the Beavers’ clean sheets, the Kings led in attack with goals from Tyrone Mondi, Benjamin Rodriguez and RSL Homegrowns Axel Kei and Chris Garcia. Rodriguez and Garcia’s goals were their first goals of the season while they were also Rodriguez’s first professional goal.

Mundy has been on a tear in recent weeks, scoring two goals against Timbers 2 and scoring two more during the MLS NEXT Pro call. The midfielder’s goals during the tournament proved decisive as his first goal was the 32nd minute equalizer against Chelsea U21s to get the Real Monarchs back into the game while his second was the nail in the Kings’ coffin 2-0. Wolves under 21 years old. Mundi currently leads the club in shots on goal with nine and is second in the number of goals with 4, only one goal ahead of fellow midfielder Pedro Fonseca.

