More than 350 injured, more than 300,000 affected by Ibra earthquake, according to NDRRMC │ GMA News Online





Today, Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that the number of people injured in the earthquake, which measured 7 on the Richter scale, that struck the city of Abra, on Wednesday, has reached more than 350.

Of the 357 confirmed infected, 355 were from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), while the other two were from the Cagayan Valley, according to the 8 a.m. situation report issued by NDRRMC.

The injuries of about 18 people are still under verification, which brings the total number of injuries reported to 375.

According to NDRRMC, no more missing persons have been reported.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Natural Disaster Reduction said it had confirmed nine deaths in the Central African Republic, while one case was still under investigation. On Friday, the bodies of four people reported missing were found in Abra, bringing the death toll to 10.

A total of 82,336 families or 314,161 individuals from 996 villages in the Central African Republic, the Ilocos Region and the Cagayan Valley were affected by the earthquake.

About 1,113 families or 3,891 individuals were residing inside 42 evacuation centers, while 7,422 families or 30,400 individuals were staying outside the evacuation centers.

ruin

According to the National Disaster and Emergency Management Committee, a total of 21,890 homes were damaged by the earthquake.

Of that number, 302 sustained total damage, while 21,588 sustained partial damage.

Three collapsed buildings, three falls and nine landslides were reported in the Ilocos region and the Central African Republic.

At the moment, three roads are still not in operation, while 149 roads and 11 bridges affected by the earthquake are now traversable in the Ilocos region, the Cagayan Valley and the Central African Republic.

NDRRMC said the cost of damage to 539 infrastructures is now 4,142,28,000 pesos.

The Ministry of Agriculture also reported a total damage cost of 13,964,476 pesos, while the National Irrigation Administration reported 4,500,000 pesos.

Energy and Water

Meanwhile, electricity has been restored in all 48 cities and municipalities that have experienced blackouts.

Water has also been restored in three out of the four cities and municipalities that experienced interruptions in the water supply.

NDRRMC said a total of 27 cities and municipalities have been declared in a state of disaster.

Some 54 classes and 157 work schedules were also canceled in Ilocos, Central Luzon and Central African Republic due to the earthquake.

So far, 11,670,297 victims have been provided with aid in the Ilocos region and the Central African Republic, according to NDRRMC. —KG, GMA News

