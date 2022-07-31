The number of people displaced by the earthquake reached 33 thousand people; Wounded at 320





MANILA, Philippines – The number of families or individuals affected by the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck northern Luzon on Wednesday continued to pile up beyond the initial numbers on Thursday, when the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) had the number of members. I just started clarifying the situation in the aftermath of the earthquake.

The latest data from NDRRMC showed 62,024 families, or 228,238 individuals, were affected by the earthquake – an increase of 463.8% from 3,456 families reported Thursday, and 1,663.1% of 12,945 individuals as initially reported by the council.

Most of the earthquake victims are from the directly affected areas of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos and Cagayan Valley.

The number of displaced people rose to 33,383 from just 567 on Thursday.

Damage to agri, below

Of the latest numbers, only 6,176 have been housed in 46 evacuation centers, according to the council.

Japan’s International Cooperation Agency said the Japanese government will send to the Philippines 100 camping tents, 500 sleeping pads, 100 rolls of plastic sheeting, eight generators with 16 wire spools and 16 diversion plugs, 100 portable jerrycans and water containers for earthquakes. the victims.

On Friday, the National Disaster and Emergency Management Committee said the death toll had reached 10 as the bodies of the last four dead were recovered from the landslide site in Luba, Abra.

The number of wounded more than doubled to 320 from 131 on Thursday.

Damage to farming and irrigation infrastructure, mostly in the Central African Republic, was pegged at 11.5 million pesos, while the number of homes destroyed now stands at 12,802 from 868 on Thursday.

SSS disaster package

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 3 km west of the municipality of Teum in the Abra Governorate.

The Social Security System (SSS) said Saturday that it will activate a disaster assistance package for members and retirees in Abra and other areas in North Luzon.

“The disaster assistance package will consist of a disaster loan assistance program and a three-month pension for retirees,” Michael Regino, President and CEO of SSS, said in a statement, not revealing, however, how much the agency would set aside.

Earlier on Friday, Government Services Insurance System Head and General Manager Wake Veloso said there are 5,733 members and 2,503 retirees in Abra who may benefit from emergency loans.

But no further details have been received so far about that assistance.

– Reported by BEN O. DE VERA

