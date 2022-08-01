Bosnia earthquake victim dies after hills collapse at home





The US authorities accused a Russian citizen of recruiting political groups in the United States to sow discord, spread pro-Moscow propaganda and interfere in the US elections.

The Ministry of Justice said on July 29 that Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov had been named in an indictment accusing him of acting on behalf of the Russian government and of cooperating with the Federal Security Service (FSB) in a “malicious foreign influence campaign” that ran until December 2014 at least until March 2022. .

Ionov and his anti-globalization movement in Russia (AGMR) were simultaneously designated on July 29 by the US Treasury to impose sanctions in connection with US allegations of Russian interference in US elections.

The US Treasury said the English-language AGMR website claims it is a socio-political movement that opposes “certain aspects of the globalization process” and seeks to stem the “manifestations” of the so-called “New World Order”.

According to the ministry, the AGMR has maintained contacts with anti-establishment groups in the United States and other countries, and held conferences and protests against US policy. AGMR received funding from the Russian National Charitable Fund, a fund set up by Russian President Vladimir Putin that collects money from Russia’s state-owned enterprises and oligarchs.

The criminal charge against Ionov, a Moscow citizen, was filed in federal court in Florida, one of the states where the Justice Department said Ionov made contact with a political group to carry out a malicious foreign influence campaign.

“As court documents show, Ionov allegedly orchestrated a brazen influence campaign, turning American political groups and citizens into tools of the Russian government,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Department of Justice’s Department of National Security.

According to the indictment, Ionov recruited political groups within the United States, including in the US states of Florida, Georgia and California, and “exercised direction or control on behalf of the FSB.”

The Department of Justice did not identify the US political groups by name but did provide details of their alleged involvement with Ionov.

For example, the leader of the Florida political group received an all-expenses-paid trip to Russia in May 2015, and for at least the next seven years, Ionov “exercised direction and control over senior members of the group,” according to the ministry. .

Ionov provided “financial support to these groups, directed them to disseminate pro-Russian propaganda, coordinated and financed direct action by these groups within the United States with the aim of promoting Russian interests, and coordinated coverage of this activity in the Russian media.” Says.

The indictment also says that Ionov’s relationship with the Florida political group lasted until at least March 2022, and in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the group hosted him at virtual conferences to discuss the war.

Ionov falsely stated during conferences that anyone who supported Ukraine supported Nazism and white supremacy. The indictment said Ionov told the FSB that he had mobilized the group to support Russia in the “information war launched by the West.”

Ionov is accused of conspiring to make American citizens act as illegal agents of the Russian government. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and he is not currently in custody.

Sanctions on him and the AGMR were announced along with sanctions on another Russian citizen, Natalia Valerevna Burlinova, and three other entities. The department said it played various roles in Russia’s attempts to manipulate and destabilize the United States and its allies and partners, including Ukraine.

The sanctions freeze any assets they have in the United States and prevent people in the country from doing business with them.

The sanctions came in response to the Kremlin’s repeated attempts to “threaten and undermine our democratic processes and institutions,” Brian Nelson, the department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said it was critical for democracies to hold free and fair elections without harmful outside interference.

The Treasury’s action, he said, is separate from the wide range of economic measures imposed by the United States and its allies and partners in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “which is yet another clear example of Russia’s disregard for other countries’ sovereignty and political independence,” he said.

He added in a statement that the sanctions announced on July 29 follow a series of designations aimed at “exposing and disrupting Russia’s ongoing election interference and destabilization efforts against Ukraine.”

With reports by Reuters, AFP, The Associated Press

