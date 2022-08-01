The rumbling continues as the early morning earthquake hits Columbia





Another earthquake struck the Columbia region early Sunday morning, continuing the latest swarm of earthquakes in the Midlands region.

A 1.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Elgin area at 1:24 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management reported. It was recorded one mile below the surface, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred about 17 hours after another seismic activity was confirmed near Elgin, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

At 7:41 a.m. Saturday, a 1.8-magnitude earthquake struck two miles underground, the US Geological Survey said.

There have now been 35 confirmed earthquakes in Kershaw County in the past 36 days, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Both earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.6 on June 29 were included in the aftershock and aftershock wave. These were the two largest earthquakes to strike South Carolina in nearly a decade. A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck McCormick County in 2014.

Anyone who felt an earthquake on Sunday can report it to the USGS.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources earthquake map.

The most recent earthquake means that at least 64 have been detected in Palmetto State since the beginning of 2022, according to the South Carolina DNR. All but five earthquakes occurred in the Midlands region.

In all, 66 earthquakes have hit the District of Columbia since a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded on December 27, 2021, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

There were no reports of major damage or injuries due to the recent earthquakes.

Earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or less often go unnoticed and are usually only recorded by a seismograph, according to Michigan Technological University. The school said an earthquake of less than 5.5 degrees was not likely to cause significant damage.

The Geological Survey of the Supreme Committee said earlier that it is typical for South Carolina to experience six to ten earthquakes annually. There have been 91 earthquakes in South Carolina since January 18, 2021, according to the Supreme Committee’s Department of Natural Resources.

As many as 200 small tremors may have gone unnoticed and not recorded, Scott Howard, a state geologist, said during a recent municipal earthquake meeting, “so there isn’t enough information about their location,” he said. Howard said the recorded earthquakes occurred in a group heading northeast near the town, “which is inconsistent with the nature of the structures known here in Piedmont.”

Why increase earthquakes?

Scientists have struggled to explain the recent explosion.

Some experts have hypothesized that there is a link between the Wateree River and earthquakes in northeastern Colombia. They said the only moderate earthquake in December and rising waters in the Watery River during parts of this year contributed to the quakes.

The state previously stated that other potential causes discussed include drilling and blasting in mines, seepage of water through the ground from lakes or other changes in underground weight or pressure. But no one has settled on the sole reason why the Midlands rattled.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said mining activity is not likely to be the cause of the recent earthquakes, because mines in the Elgin area are shallow.

Elgin, located about 20 miles northeast of Colombia and located on a fault line, has been experiencing an unusual earthquake “swarm” for the past several months, leaving some residents feeling uneasy. Officials said last week that the series of earthquakes may be the longest period of seismic activity in the state’s history. But officials said they do not believe a wave of small quakes is an indication that a larger quake may be on the way.

“Although the frequency of these small earthquakes may be of concern to some, we do not expect a massively destructive earthquake in South Carolina at this time, although we know Our state has been exposed to it for decades.” . “Now is the time to review your earthquake insurance policies, secure any items in your home that may become hazards during an earthquake, and remember to fall, cover, and wait for the shaking to pass. These are the precautions South Carolina residents can take to properly prepare for earthquakes.”

The most powerful earthquake ever recorded was in South Carolina – and on the eastern coast of the United States – a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Charleston in 1886.

That earthquake killed 60 people and was felt over 2.5 million square miles, from Cuba to New York and Bermuda to the Mississippi River, according to the Department of Emergency Management.

Earthquakes reported in SC in 2021-22

date / location

Magnitude

depth (km)

January 18 / Dalziel

2.1

6.9

February 13 / Summerville

2.1

5.1

May 12 / Heath Springs

1.8

9.99

May 31 / Summit

2.6

1.7

May 31 / Summit

2.0

5.1

July 16 / Ladson

2.0

4.0

July 22 / Ladson

1.3

3.5

July 22 / Ladson

1.95

3.97

August 21 / Centerville

1.75

1.97

August 21 / Centerville

1.71

3.37

September 27 / Summerville

2.8

6.0

September 27 / Summerville

2.0

5.8

September 27 / Centerville

3.3

6.8

October 25 / Jenkinsville

2.2

3.8

October 26 / Jenkinsville

1.8

0.0

October 28 / Jenkinsville

1.8

1.8

October 28 / Jenkinsville

1.7

0.0

October 28 / Jenkinsville

2.1

4.2

October 31 / Jenkinsville

2.3

0.1

November. 1 / Jenkinsville

2.0

5.1

November 9 / Centerville

1.5

3.8

November 16 / Ariel

2.2

5.4

December 20 / Ladson

1.1

2.8

December 27 / Lugov

3.3

3.2

December 27 / Lugov

2.5

2.4

December 27 / gene

2.1

0.7

December 27 / Lugov

1.7

4.9

December 29 / gene

2.3

1.6

December 30 / gene

2.5

2.5

December 30 / gene

2.4

3.8

January. 3 / Lugov

2.5

2.7

January. 5 / Lugov

2.6

0.5

January. 5 / Lugov

1.5

7.0

January. 9/ Ladson

1.4

2.9

January. 11 / gene

1.7

5.4

January. 11 / Lugov

2.0

3.2

January. 11 / gene

1.3

5.0

January. 15 / gene

1.8

3.5

January. 19 / gene

1.9

5.0

January. 21 / gene

1.9

4.8

January. 27 / lugov

2.1

1.0

February 2 / gene

1.5

3.9

March 4 / Gene

1.8

2.8

March 9 / Gene

2.2

3.6

11 March / Camden

2.1

1.2

March 27 / LOGOV

2.1

1.9

March 28 / Centerville

0.9

2.9

April 7 / gene

2.0

2.9

April 8 / Centerville

1.6

3.6

April 22 / Ladson

1.1

3.5

April 22 / Taylors

2.2

2.3

May 9 / Gene

3.3

3.1

May 9 / Gene

1.6

2.9

May 9 / Gene

1.78

4.1

May 9 / Gene

2.1

3.7

May 9 / Gene

2.9

5.6

May 10 / Gene

2.3

3.9

May 10 / Gene

2.8

6.2

May 19 / Gene

1.8

2.5

May 21 / gene

1.9

5.6

June 26 / gene

1.88

4.09

June 29 / gene

3.5

2.64

June 29 / gene

1.88

2.92

June 29 / gene

3.6

2.95

June 29 / gene

1.79

2.07

June 29 / gene

1.51

3.72

June 29 / gene

1.46

1.93

June 29 / gene

2.06

2.22

June 30 / gene

2.32

3.09

June 30 / gene

1.44

2.8

June 30 / gene

2.03

3.11

June 30 / gene

2.15

2.56

June 30 / gene

2.06

1.92

June 30 / gene

1.49

2.46

July 1 / gene

1.55

3.37

July 1 / gene

2.11

3.83

July 1 / gene

1.26

3.3

July 1 / gene

1.68

4.02

2 July / Gene

2.09

1.65

July 3 / gene

1.9

2.1

July 3 / Lugov

1.6

3.2

July 3 / gene

1.4

1.96

July 3 / gene

1.1

5.0

7 July / Gene

2.1

4.0

July 8 / Gene

1.6

2.5

July 8 / Gene

1.4

3.8

July 14 / Gene

1.3

2.5

July 15 / Gene

1.6

3.3

July 18 / Gene

1.2

3.2

July 19 / Gene

2.2

1.8

July 19 / Gene

2.1

3.2

24 July / Lugov

2.3

2.4

25 July / Lugov

2.1

2.2

July 30 / gene

1.8

3.6

July 31 / gene

1.7

1.6

