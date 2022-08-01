An earthquake was felt in parts of Bihar as a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal





According to the National Center for Seismology, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Nepalese city of Detong, 147 kilometers east-southeast of Kathmandu at 7:58 am.

An earthquake was felt in several parts of Bihar after a moderate earthquake hit Nepal on Sunday morning, officials said.

The tremors were felt around 8 am in the morning, officials said.

Deepak Kumar, a Kishangang resident, said, “While reading the newspaper I felt the ground tremble at about 8 am. Then I looked up and saw the lamps and other things shaking as well. I went out with my family members. I felt the tremors for only a few seconds.”

Officials said no immediate loss of life or property damage has been reported from any part of the state so far.

