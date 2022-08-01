Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in parts of Bihar





A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Nepalese city of Detong, 147 kilometers east and southeast of Kathmandu, at 7.58 am on Sunday.

Fear engulfed Bihar residents as a moderate-sized earthquake hit Nepal, and tremors were felt in parts of the northern region of the state on Sunday morning, people familiar with the matter said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Nepalese city of Detong, 147 kilometers east-southeast of Kathmandu, at 7.58 am. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km.

The tremors were reportedly felt by residents of Darbanga, Sobol, Kishangang, Kattihar, Sitamarhi, Samastpur, Bigusarai, Muzaffarpur and Araria around 8 am.

Soon after the tremors, people rushed out of their homes out of panic.

“While reading the newspaper I felt the ground shivering around 8 am. Then I looked up and saw a lightbulb and other things were shaking as well. I went out with my family members. We felt the earthquakes for only a few seconds,” said Dipak Kumar, a Kishangang resident.

However, no immediate loss of life or property damage has been reported from any part of the state so far.

