SG Earthquakes could not beat the early goal from Miami, fall 1-0





The Earthquakes lost Tuesday night to Inter Miami at home, 1-0, and failed to equalize after conceding an early goal. They are now winless in their last four MLS games and are falling further behind the competition in the playoffs.

Inter Miami’s Jan Motta scored in the 12th minute with a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area in the upper right corner. The Earthquakes (5-10-8, 23 points) controlled much of the game with 62 percent possession and 22 shots to 11 in Miami, but they simply couldn’t break through.

San Jose goalkeeper GT Marcinkowski was knocked out at the end of the first half with an undisclosed injury, clearing the way for Matt Bersano to make his MLS debut in his sixth year with the COEX.

“It (the second half) was a little different, but the first half we started with low energy, and it was something we were trying to tackle in the first half,” Coix coach Alex Covello told the team’s website after the loss. “In the second half we started more aggressively, got the balls back, were able to make transitions and be a little more dangerous.”

It seemed that Miami doubled their lead in the 83rd minute, but the goal was stopped for offside.

The Earthquakes are still 13th in the 14-team Western Conference and are tied 4-3-5 in home games. They are heading to Texas for a game Saturday night against Austin FC.

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 03: San Jose Earthquakes’ Tommy Thompson (22) fights for the ball against Inter Miami’s Jan Motta (7) in the first half at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. , 2022 (Nhat V. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 03: Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (27) blocks the ball against San Jose Earthquakes’ Nathan (13) and Inter Miami’s Ryan Saylor (45) in the second half at PayPal Park in San Jose. D., California, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 3: San Jose Earthquakes’ Christian Espinosa (10) fights for the ball against Inter Miami’s Gregor (26) in the first half at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 (Nhat V. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 3: San Jose Earthquakes’ Christian Espinosa (10) controls the ball against Inter Miami’s Damion Lowe (31) in the first half at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 (Nhat V. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 3: San Jose Earthquakes’ Jackson Yoel (14) hits the ball against Inter Miami’s Alejandro Pozuelo (8) in the second half at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. 2022 (Nhat V. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 03: Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain (10) passes the ball to Inter Miami’s Robert Taylor (16) in the second half at Paypal Park in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (End F. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 3: San Jose Earthquakes interim assistant coach Chris Wondolofsky speaks to a referee during their second-half game against Inter Miami at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. ( Nhat F. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 03: Inter Miami’s DeAndre Yedlin received a yellow card for this interference against San Jose Earthquakes’ Jamero Montero (35) in the second half at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, Wednesday, August 3, 2022. (Nhat V. Mayer/Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 3: San Jose Earthquakes’ Nathan (13) responds to a missed scoring opportunity against Inter Miami in the second half at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Nhat V. Meyer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 03: San Jose Earthquakes’ Christian Espinosa (10) controls the ball against Inter Miami’s Jan Motta (7) in the second half at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 (Nhat V. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 3: San Jose Earthquakes’ Christian Espinosa (10) fights for the ball against Inter Miami’s Alejandro Pozuelo (8) in the first half at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, Wednesday, Aug. 3. , 2022 (Nhat V. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 3: San Jose Earthquakes player Kid Coyle (44) fights for the ball against Inter Miami’s Christopher McPhee (4) in the second half at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, August 3. , 2022 (Nhat V. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CA – AUGUST 03: San Jose Earthquakes coach Alex Covello, San Jose Earthquakes player Tommy Thompson (22) after losing 1-0 to Inter Miami at Paypal Park in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, Aug. .3, 2022. (Nhat V. Mayer / Bay Area News Group)

