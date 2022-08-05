Lexus Match Preview: Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes | August 6, 2022





Goals from designated players Alex Ring and Sebastian Driosi, as well as a penalty kick saved by Brad Stover, led Austin to a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City last time out. The result extended his unbeaten away record streak to six games, was his seventh clean sheet this season, and strengthened his hold on second place in the Western Conference.

With the calendar shifting to August, Verde & Black’s focus has now turned to their first of four home games this month, a game with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium (kick-off at 8pm CET).

Austin navigated the July crowded roster with self-confidence, taking 13 points from six games (four of which were on the road). The team currently leads the Major League Soccer in scoring with 47, and has scored in 21 out of 23 games, more than any other team in the league.

Verdi & Black’s defense was equally strong, finishing sixth in the league with a clean sheet. Between Stuver and Andrew Tarbell, a goalkeeper’s save ratio of 73.3 ranks fourth in the MLS.

With a nine-point lead over third-placed Minnesota United and a four-point lead over first-placed LAFC – both of whom will play Austin later this month – the home game against San Jose is a chance to keep up with the lead. And add a cushion below before the extension reaches the qualifying rounds.

San Jose Earthquakes forecast

San Jose may rank 13th in the Western standings, but you never know what you’ll get in a match against Earthquakes. The team’s style of play aims to destabilize its opponents and make the game a penalty shootout, as evidenced by the goal numbers.

The Earthquakes have netted 46 goals for the second-highest number of goals for any club in Major League Soccer, yet they netted 36 goals – the fourth most in the Western Conference. Two of Austin’s previous encounters with San Jose illustrate this trend as well, a wild 4-3 defeat last September and a 2-2 draw in April 2022. In six of the Earth’s last seven games, both teams have scored a goal.

Verde & Black’s high-powered offensive will look to exploit San Jose’s shaky defense early and often while not allowing the game to become a track encounter, and to make their home ground advantage count – the Earthquakes have won only once in 11 away games. season.

San Jose Earthquakes potential line-up

(4-3-3, RL) – goalkeeper: Matt Bersano; Tommy Thompson, Nathan, Tanner-Bison, Paul Marie; Jackson; Yoel, Judson, Gamero Montero; Christian Espinosa, Jeremy Ibobisi, Benjamin Kikanovic

