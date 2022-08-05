Surveillance scandal shakes Greek politics like an earthquake





Athens

The surveillance scandal that led to the resignation of the head of Greece’s National Intelligence Service as well as the assistant prime minister, both of whom, it was reported on Friday, rocked the country’s political landscape.

The main opposition party SYRIZA-PS said in a statement that the resignations of intelligence chief Panagiotis Kontolione and Prime Minister’s Secretary-General Gregoris Dimitriadis “constitute an admission of guilt by Mr (Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis over the Watergate”. The famous 1974 scandal that led US President Richard Nixon to step down.

“The Maximus (Prime Minister’s) regime was caught red-handed, and the head of the regime, Mr. Mitsotakis, apparently not only knew, but was the coordinator of the wiretapping,” the statement continued.

Last week, Contollion told a parliamentary committee that his agency had been spying on journalist Thanasis Kokakis.

The panel’s closed-door hearing came after Nikos Androllakis, the leader of the opposition Socialist PASOK party, complained to senior prosecutors about an attempt to hack his mobile phone with Israeli-made Predator tracking software.

“We assure Mr. Mitsotakis that he will not leave anything in the dark,” the statement said.

“Everything will be investigated to the end, and he (Mitsotakis) will hold himself accountable for this unprecedented, illegal and undemocratic deviation that he tried to establish his regime,” she added, referring to the Greek military regime from 1967 to 1974.

The left-wing Mira 25 party said in a statement that the government should either proceed with relevant immediate trials or resign.

“Who if not the government behind the illegal spyware in Greece?” said Inside Story, a Greek independent investigative journalist website.

Sophie in ‘t Veld, a member of the Dutch parliament, called the scandal “Watergate on steroids”.

A notable development in Greece regarding the Predator spyware scandal. “Senior aide (and nephew) of Prime Minister Mitsotakis has resigned,” she said on Twitter.

It also drew criticism from the German-based non-governmental organization the European Center for Freedom of the Press and the Media, which accused the government of doing nothing to find out who is behind the use of spyware.

“If we believe the government has nothing to do with (spyware), it is strange that the Greek authorities, for several months, have done nothing to find out who is using this powerful malware,” the group said.

