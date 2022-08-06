Have you heard about the Kansas earthquake? (editorial)





An earthquake in Kansas?

You better believe it. It may be a sign of a changing Earth in many areas to come.

Although one generally associates the Midwest more with hurricanes than with earthquakes, Tuesday’s referendum on abortion rights in the sunflower state was horrific by any measure. The question, which would have allowed the Kansas legislature to pass abortion restrictions because the state constitution does not explicitly guarantee the right to abortion, landed a defeat of nearly 20 percentage points.

Yes, in a country with very republican leanings. A country no one ever thought was liberal.

Recently, there have been a large number of Republicans who have argued that voters in the upcoming midterm elections are likely to focus much more on inflation, crime, and persistent problems on our nation’s southern frontier than on abortion when they vote. . Tuesday’s poll results may have worried this crowd more than just a little.

Having said that, it is entirely possible that many voters are less ideologically connected in their thinking than people think. In other words, there may be a lot of generally conservative Republicans in Kansas and elsewhere, who would not like to see states repeal a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy, especially in the first trimester for example.

Anti-abortion Republicans spent nearly half a century hoping to overturn the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in all 50 states, Roe v. Wade. Now, with the recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, they’ve got their wish. But, at least in electoral terms, that may not be all that cracked Republicans.

People’s political views are often put, at least by others, on a left-to-right continuum, from liberal to conservative, and progressive to reactionary. This greatly harms individual voters. Isn’t there anyone who cares so deeply about inflation, the police, and believes in their heart that President Joe Biden was completely disengaged, but at the same time supports the retention of abortion rights? Of course there is. There is undoubtedly a very large number of such people.

In the run-up to the midterm elections, each side will bring up the issues it feels will work in its favour. Until the GOP overtook Dobbs, the Democrats were on shaky ground. No more, though.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/opinion/2022/08/did-you-hear-about-the-earthquake-in-kansas-editorial.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos