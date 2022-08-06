4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa





Ani | Update date: August 06, 2022 at 21:48 IST

kohat [Pakistan]An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjacent areas on Saturday, local media reported. In Kohat and other surrounding areas on Saturday evening, the NSMC said the depth of the quake was still unknown, while the epicenter was in Afghanistan. So far, no injuries have been reported and earlier, on Sunday, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Balochistan. The quake was felt in Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara and Kish districts of the province, while the federal government imposed a state of emergency in the rain- and flood-affected areas on the instructions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The Express Tribune on Friday warned of more rain in Sindh and Balochistan following two monsoons over the next week. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has warned that more rain is expected in the coming weeks of August, so the federal government has declared a state of emergency due to the monsoons. “All relevant federal and provincial agencies have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions,” she said.

“According to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department, the country will see more rains next week. Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan and Sindh will receive heavy rains from August 6-9,” Rahman tweeted. Districts including Gilgit-Baltistan will also see winds Strong and thunderstorms from August 10 to 13… In the meantime, all county commissioners and provincial administrations must be mobilized to prevent loss of life.” Light to moderate rains in various parts of Sindh province, including Karachi, from Saturday (today) until August 9, as a fourth system of monsoons entered the province. Another system, she said, will bring heavy rain and thunder between August 11 and 13, causing urban flooding. “Two monsoon systems will bring rain in different areas of Sindh, including Karachi. There will be light to moderate rains between Saturday August 6 and August 6. August 9, while heavy rain with thunder is expected from 11 to 13 August “. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the first system will enter from the Arabian Sea, while the second system will come from the Bay of Bengal. She added that there are fears of urban flooding due to heavy rains resulting from the second system, as the second monsoon systems will lead to heavy rains in different areas of Sindh, including Badin, That, Sjwal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Lahyar , Dadu, Jamshoro and Qamar Shahdad cat. The Express Tribune reported that during August 11-13, heavy rains may also fall in different areas of Balochistan. “There is a risk of flooding in rain-fed and local rivers and streams in Qila Seifullah, Lorai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Masakhel, Sherani, Sibi, Bulan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Oran, Turbat, Bangor, Pasni, Jewani, Urmara and Gwadar.” (Ani)

