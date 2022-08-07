On Air, “Dragons are in government again?” Earthquake Response – Libero Quotidiano



















Mario Draghi says and does not say. On a specific question, during the press conference on “From Aid”, about the possibility of him returning to Palazzo Chigi for a new government experience in the future, the Prime Minister said: “I do not answer that question.” The phrase stressed, like him, on Claudio Serrassa in Onda, can mean everything and the opposite of everything. But certainly one fixed point: Draghi didn’t say no, as Il Foglio’s manager pointed out.

Then Serasa himself stated that in fact in this campaign, which opened and will run until September 25, there will be a physical presence of Draghi. In fact, the Prime Minister with his press conferences during the election campaign will exercise his role as Prime Minister, and also take an interest in the campaign dynamics by setting the “Draghi Agenda” in the field that the Prime Minister himself launched with the beginning of his experience in the Chigi Palace.

Serasa points out that Draghi’s role could be active in the battle for the election campaign. However, his presence in the Shige Palace is a fact that will provoke war between the parties, especially over the programs to be presented to the electors. A factor that should not be underestimated at all in the race for victory on September 25, which can upset the political balance in our homeland.

source link













Check also









Ferragosto weather: everything is changing, everything is already collapsing ahead of schedule. First trusted trend latest updates…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sparkchronicles.com/on-the-air-dragons-in-government-again-the-earthquake-response-libero-quotidiano/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos