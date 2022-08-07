4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa





kohat [Pakistan]An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjacent areas on Saturday, local media reported.

According to ARY News, the Pakistan National Seismological Center (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Kohat and other surrounding areas on Saturday evening.

The NSMC said the depth of the quake was still unknown, while the epicenter was in Afghanistan.

There were no reports so far of injuries.

Earlier, on Sunday, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Balochistan. The earthquakes were felt in Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara and Kish districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the federal government imposed a state of emergency in the rain- and flood-affected areas on the instructions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Friday, warning of more rains in Sindh and Balochistan following two systems, the Express Tribune reported. seasonal over the next week.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has warned that more rain is expected in the coming weeks of August, so the federal government has declared a state of emergency due to the monsoons. “All relevant federal and provincial agencies have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions,” she said.

“According to Pakistan’s Meteorological Ministry, the country will see more rains next week. Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan and Sindh will receive heavy rains from August 6-9,” Rahman wrote on Twitter.

“Moreover, districts including Gilgit-Baltistan will also see strong winds and thunderstorms from August 10 to 13… In the meantime, all district commissioners and district administrations should be mobilized to prevent loss of life,” she added.

Earlier, PMD warned of light to moderate rain in various regions of Sindh, including Karachi, from Saturday (today) until August 9, with a fourth system of monsoon winds entering the territory. Another system, she said, would bring heavy rain with thunder between August 11 and 13, causing urban flooding.

“Two monsoon systems will bring rains in different regions of Sindh, including Karachi. There will be light to moderate rains between Saturday, August 6 and August 9, while heavy rain with thunder is expected from August 11 to 13,” the organization said. .

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the first system will enter from the Arabian Sea, while the second will come from the Bay of Bengal. She added that there are fears of urban flooding due to heavy rains caused by the second system.

The second monsoon systems will bring torrential rains in different regions of Sindh, including Badin, Thatt, Segwal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Lahyar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar-Shahadad Kot. The Express Tribune reported that during August 11-13, heavy rains may also fall in different areas of Balochistan.

“There is a risk of flooding in rain-fed and local rivers and streams in Qila Seifullah, Lorai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Masakhel, Sherani, Sibi, Bulan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Oran, Turbat, Bangor, Pasni, Jiwani, Urmara and Gwadar.” . (Ani)

