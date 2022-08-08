Preview: At similar times, San Jose Earthquakes welcome Inter Miami





Both teams tied in the last round and are looking to get closer to the playoffs zone.

This Wednesday (3), the San Jose Earthquakes welcomes Inter Miami, 8 p.m. (Brazil), at PayPal Park. The duel puts two teams from under the table face to face. The host country is ranked 13th in the western region with 23 points, while Inter Miami is 11th in the east with 26 points.

Although Heron joined Major League Soccer in 2020, this is the first time San Jose and Miami have faced each other.

Team Earthquakes have a good campaign at home, striving for victory to keep dreaming of a place in the Western Playoffs. (Reproduction: Instagram/SJ Earthquakes) Want to watch one month of MLS on the track? Subscribe to DAZN NOW and get 30 days free! click here! San Jose earthquakes

Swinging a lot in the season, Quakes wants to add three points again against Inter Miami, essentially for a win again at home. San Jose’s latest PayPal Park win came a month ago against the Chicago Fire.

In their field, the San Jose Earthquakes have good numbers despite the team’s poor campaign. Under the eyes of their fans, the team led by Alex Covelo was on the field with 11 chances, scoring four wins, five draws and two defeats, scoring 22 goals and conceding 21.

Among California’s recent games for undisclosed personal reasons, quarterback Gilbert Fuentes should be San Jose’s only absence in Wednesday’s duel.

Inter Miami

After drawing in an eight-goal game with FC Cincinnati in the final round, Inter Miami also dreams of the three points and stays close to the clubs within the playoffs zone in the playoffs. Therefore, it should be more effective.

Higuain, Gregore and their co-workers have won only one of their last five matches. When analyzing only away matches, the situation is even worse. As visitors, Heron has one win, two draws and seven defeats in ten matches.

One explanation for the lack of results outside the stadium of DRV PNK, is the low performance (he scored only four goals) combined with the fragility of the defense, which conceded 17 goals during these confrontations.

Coach Phil Neville’s only victim in the match is striker Robbie Robinson, due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Leonardo Campana could return to the starting lineup after fully recovering from the injury. The team’s top scorer in this MLS with 8 goals, the Ecuadorean started among the reserves last weekend, but the trend is to start off the bench again.

possible scaling

St. Joseph Earthquakes; Mary, Nathan, Bison, Lopez; Yoel, Gregos, Mountaineer; Espinosa, Ibobisi, Coil Tech: Alex Covello

Inter Miami; Yadlin, Lowe, Sailor, McPhee; Gregor, Motta, Pozuelo; Taylor, Vasiliev. HiguainTéc: Phil Neville

(Cover: Play/Instagram SJ Earthquakes)

