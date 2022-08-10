The fantasy of earthquake survivors becomes reality, playing the role of Second Base in Petco Park





I had the chance to catch up with La Jolla resident Mark Schindler who was a survivor of the 2015 Nepal earthquake, which killed nearly 9,000 people, injured 22,000 and caused more than $10 billion in property damage.

The tragic event of April 25 of that year was not forgotten by Schindler, who holds a Ph.D. in clinical psychology and still has nightmares about what happened, but he hasn’t let him define his life because he recently had the opportunity to play the field at Petco Park on Sunday, July 31.

“I heard through the website of season ticket holder Padres that the Padres team will be offering a fantasy baseball camp for three days,” he said. “Former Padres players and coaches would be working with us for three days in US dollars; working on our batting and fielding skills. After playing three US dollar matches, we were going to play an actual match at Petco Park after the real Padres match, so I couldn’t turn it down.”

Trujillo: How did this camp start for you and why second base?

Schindler: Well, it was pretty cool. I went out and bought baseball shorts. When we met at the Western Metal Building for dinner and drinks Thursday night, we all got Padres T-shirts at home and abroad with our names and numbers on them. I was No. 5, who was my hero, Brooks Robinson’s No. We get to know Padre legends like Mark Loretta, Randy Jones and Andy Ashby.

The next day, we met the US dollar, got dressed, and took multiplication exercises. I haven’t done that in 30 years. We sent some ground players and some volleyballs, and then we played the first of our four matches. They asked me what position I played in. It was my favorite stand in the stands, so I thought I’d take first base where I could hide and not embarrass myself. OK, first rule isn’t that easy, so the next game you tried on the right field, you figured, Who hits to the right? But I was wrong again. I ended up on base two.

Trujillo: How was your experience?

Schindler: Well, I gotta tell you, I was terrified when I first got out on the field. I didn’t know what I was thinking of getting involved in this thing. But these guys on my team, Lewis and Stephen and Chavaux and Andy Ashby’s brother from Kansas City, have been amazing. The highlight for me was the fourth game, the one at Petco Park. The lights were on. I had some friends in the stands who were pulling me in. I felt the field. And every time I came on the racket, I’d see myself on the Jumbotron as the announcer said, “And now it hits No. 5, Mark Schindler.”

We lost the first three matches. We were playing our last game and in the last half of the Petco Park game. There were men in the first and third with two naysayers. My coach, Andy Ashby, called me, and whispered, “Mark, I want you to squeeze this guy into baseline one, and bring our (third) son home.”

I said, “Andy, I haven’t stumbled in 30 years.” She gave him a smile and went up to the plate. The bowler threw a weight and put the bat in front of the ball. The ball is dropped down onto the side of the bowler’s first base. I was eliminated at first, but the running scored. The managers consulted with Randy Jones, who decided I would miss but the race was scored. You hooked up your first and only RBI game. We didn’t lose for the first time in four games and the fans were gone…not really.

Trujillo: What happened after the match?

Schindler: Plenty of beer afterwards, courtesy of Andy, as we toured the club with Spencer, the club’s manager for the past 19 years. We all promised we’d see each other again in Peoria, Arizona, at Padres Fantasy Camp for five days next spring. Now that I’m still working on tensing and tensing my muscles, I have to think about it.

La Jolla resident Mark Schindler with former Padres pitcher Andy Ashby. photo courtesy

Trujillo: It sounds like fun and a great experience. How can it be improved?

Schindler: You know Hector, there were no women in the camp. There are a lot of women on the high school and college teams; Lots of leagues around town. They could have done just fine, and it was really nice to have a woman on the team with us.

I am so glad I participated. The Padres organization is top notch and gave me an experience I will never forget. Every time I go to a game for the next 20 years, I’ll remember when I was on the field at Petco Park on Sunday, but I’m so happy to give up the field for Juan Soto, and first base for Josh Bell.

Trujillo: Did you play baseball in high school or college? Have you played in any adult leagues in San Diego?

Schindler: No, nothing. If anything, I’m a basketball player. No sports, no Boy Scouts, no piano lessons. It was just public school, and then at 4 p.m. we took the bus to Beth Israel Hebrew School with Rabbi Isrog, three days a week. When I was a kid growing up on the East Coast, everyone in the neighborhood went to Hebrew school on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Trujillo: How did you first get interested in baseball?

Schindler: I was studying at Loyola College in Baltimore and my dad owned this bar in Keswick, Maryland, near John Hopkins University. It was a sort of shabby bistro called Carl’s Carnival Lounge, although its name was Ralph; Go and conclude.

Well at the time, all baseball teams were associated with beer companies. The New York Yankees were sponsored by Ballentine Beer; Minnesota Twins had ham beer, St. Louis cards had bush, etc. When the St. Louis Browns were purchased by the National Bohemian Bear, they moved the franchise to Baltimore. He renamed them the Baltimore Orioles.

Trujillo: What were you doing?

Schindler: Hector, I’m still happy, I don’t have new kids, I don’t win lottery tickets. I still live in La Jolla, with my dog, Farmer. I do yoga on the beach with Namaste Steve and his assistant Tom, four days a week. I’m still a psychologist, have a large number of cases in East County, and work with patients with chronic mental illness. The COVID crisis has taken eight of my patients and four staff members. I’ve been one of the doctors who has continued to see patients in person during this crisis, rather than using video and webcams.

And since we last spoke, I’ve crossed out a number of bucket list items for traveling the world, including running with the bulls in Pamplona, ​​Spain; I studied yoga in Rishikesh, India at the Beatles Ashram, where they learned (Transcendental Meditation) from Maharishi Mahesh Yogi; I have been to Machu Picchu in Peru, along with the Sacred Valley and Cusco, with my family; I took the Orient Express from Paris to Istanbul (Paris, Venice, Vienne, Prague, Budapest, and Istanbul); We stayed at the Pera Palace (in Istanbul, Turkey) where Agatha Christie wrote, “Murder on the Orient Express”; Most recently, I followed Marco Polo’s Silk Road through Samarkand, and met the people of Uzbekistan.

